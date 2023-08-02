Talking Points: The TCFD Recommendations and their Implications for the Financial Sector

The TCFD was formed by the Financial Stability Board, the international body that seeks to strengthen and protect markets from systemic threats such as climate change through its membership of national financial authorities.

The TCFD recommendations provide guidance to all market participants on the disclosure of information on the financial implications of environmental risks and opportunities in annual reports and accounts to enable its integration into investment and business decisions. Why should organizations report in accordance with the TCFD recommendations? What metrics should the financial sector disclose? What is scenario analysis and how should organizations do it? How can the financial sector use the insights from these metrics and analysis? What practical steps should the financial sector take right now toward meeting the TCFD recommendations?