TalkingPoints: Sustainable Value Chains – Benefitting From a Wide Lens on Environmental Risk
Highlights

Caroline Bartlett, ESG Disclosure Lead, Trucost, part of S&P Dow Jones Indices, talks about the benefits of value chain footprinting for companies seeking to identify their main impacts and prioritize action to mitigate risks and identify new opportunities.

Environmental risks, from regulatory costs and reputational damage to raw material shortages and supply disruption, are affecting all functions of the corporate value chain. Leading companies are increasingly taking a holistic view to identify a broader spectrum of low-carbon, resource efficient business opportunities.

Environmental risks in the value chain are harder to measure and manage than risks in a company’s own operations. While it is important to focus initially on operational risks, which a company has direct responsibility for, leading companies are starting to understand that much greater risks can come from the value chain. Companies need a fast, yet robust assessment of their value chain environmental impacts, from primary production of energy and raw materials, through manufacturing operations, to product use and disposal. Value chain footprinting enables a company to identify its main impacts and prioritize action to mitigate risks and identify new opportunities.