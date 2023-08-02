 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/talking-points-better-disclosure-of-esg-risks-opportunities-will-unlock-capital-4-sustainable-development-green-finance content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings

In This List

Talking Points: Better Disclosure of ESG Risks and Opportunities Will Unlock Capital for Sustainable Development and Green Finance
Blog

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment by APRA: Helping Financial Institutions Address Challenges

Blog

A Sustainability Framework for Customer and Supplier Credit Risk Management

Blog

A Look at Climate-Related Disclosures in Switzerland

Podcast

Private Markets 360° | Episode 1: The role of ESG in Private Equity


Talking Points: Better Disclosure of ESG Risks and Opportunities Will Unlock Capital for Sustainable Development and Green Finance

Highlights

Data is the key to scaling sustainable finance. Uncovering it is the challenge, says Trucost CEO Dr. Richard Mattison.

Dr. Richard Mattison, Trucost CEO and member of the EU High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance, discusses how to overcome the barriers to sustainable finance.

Data is the key to scaling sustainable finance. Uncovering it is the challenge. EU policymakers should be bold in implementing the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) as this will drive the availability of relevant, comparable, and consistent data for investment decisions. Without meaningful disclosure data, markets will remain blind to the financial implications of climate risks. Without this data, market participants may fail to identify this century’s major growth opportunities.