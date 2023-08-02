Talking Points: Better Disclosure of ESG Risks and Opportunities Will Unlock Capital for Sustainable Development and Green Finance

Dr. Richard Mattison, Trucost CEO and member of the EU High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance, discusses how to overcome the barriers to sustainable finance.

Data is the key to scaling sustainable finance. Uncovering it is the challenge. EU policymakers should be bold in implementing the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) as this will drive the availability of relevant, comparable, and consistent data for investment decisions. Without meaningful disclosure data, markets will remain blind to the financial implications of climate risks. Without this data, market participants may fail to identify this century’s major growth opportunities.