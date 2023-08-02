Sustainable Brands: Spotlight on the Fashion & Textiles Industry

Consumer demand for new trends, greater choice and increasingly competitive pricing has resulted in the rise of “faster fashion” and a necessity for globalized rapid-response supply chains to keep up with the competition.

Using case studies, this briefing examines how companies can meet consumer demand whilst maintaining sustainable and long-term profitability and growth. Trucost has been working with a variety of fashion brands, textile houses, and related platforms to develop sustainable business models that ensure continuity in this fast-fashion world. We work with our partners to explore new innovations that benefit natural and social systems, whilst elevating the brand, protecting its reputation and expanding revenues. Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy was concerned that unknown exposure to water scarcity would affect its ability to operate and could lead to future impacts on profitability. Trucost calculated a region specific water footprint across the entire value chain and applied regionalised valuations in order to derive a shadow cost of water in key locations. Trucost’s peer reviewed methodology calculates the total economic cost of water use by considering, among other factors local availability. Finally, Trucost assessed the degree of local regulatory momentum towards increased water tariffs.