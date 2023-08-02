 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/sustainable-brands-spotlight-fashion-textiles-industry content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings

In This List

Sustainable Brands: Spotlight on the Fashion & Textiles Industry
Blog

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment by APRA: Helping Financial Institutions Address Challenges

Blog

A Sustainability Framework for Customer and Supplier Credit Risk Management

Blog

A Look at Climate-Related Disclosures in Switzerland

Podcast

Private Markets 360° | Episode 1: The role of ESG in Private Equity


Sustainable Brands: Spotlight on the Fashion & Textiles Industry

Highlights

Trucost looks at how companies in the fashion and textiles sectors can meet the growing pressures from environmental and social impacts by adopting different ways of thinking and innovative business models that guarantee growth.

Consumer demand for new trends, greater choice and increasingly competitive pricing has resulted in the rise of “faster fashion” and a necessity for globalized rapid-response supply chains to keep up with the competition.

Using case studies, this briefing examines how companies can meet consumer demand whilst maintaining sustainable and long-term profitability and growth. Trucost has been working with a variety of fashion brands, textile houses, and related platforms to develop sustainable business models that ensure continuity in this fast-fashion world. We work with our partners to explore new innovations that benefit natural and social systems, whilst elevating the brand, protecting its reputation and expanding revenues. Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy was concerned that unknown exposure to water scarcity would affect its ability to operate and could lead to future impacts on profitability. Trucost calculated a region specific water footprint across the entire value chain and applied regionalised valuations in order to derive a shadow cost of water in key locations. Trucost’s peer reviewed methodology calculates the total economic cost of water use by considering, among other factors local availability. Finally, Trucost assessed the degree of local regulatory momentum towards increased water tariffs.