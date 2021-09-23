 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/survey-of-a-maturing-us-fintech-landscape content esgSubNav
Survey Of A Maturing US Fintech Landscape
Survey Of A Maturing US Fintech Landscape

Jan. 16 2019 — More than $7.5 billion in private investments has poured into a maturing U.S. fintech ecosystem in 2018. Fintech companies are increasingly expanding out of prior niches and shedding the "disruptor" tag by partnering with incumbent financial institutions. Meanwhile, the incumbents are investing in their own technological capabilities.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2018 US Fintech Market Report offers an overview of important themes across the sector and examines specific areas of fintech activity including asset growth potential in the robo-advisory space, partnerships between banks and digital lenders, and new use cases for digital payment services.

