Supply Chain Carbon Briefing

Highlights

Trucost has provided insight into how increasing energy and carbon costs and a growing demand for transparency means forward-thinking companies are looking to measure and report on their supply chain carbon.

Forward-thinking companies are assessing carbon emissions from supply chains to improve transparency and identify exposure to increasing carbon and energy costs.

For most companies, suppliers are responsible for the majority of their emissions, so managing carbon in supply chains is vital to develop more sustainable business models and brands. Furthermore, companies that measure and reduce supply chain emissions are using low-carbon credentials to attract customers and improve access to capital. The report shows that information on carbon ‘hotspots’ is helping to make Scope 3 measurement more efficient and engagement programs to become more supportive, enabling benchmarking of suppliers on carbon performance. Primary and modeled data are being combined to make product lifecycle analysis more efficient.