State-Level Candidates Square Off For 2019 General Elections

Kentucky's governor race

Who are the candidates?

In Kentucky, first-term Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is seeking re-election after securing the Republican nomination during the May 21 primary election. Bevin secured 52.4% of the votes, beating out challengers Robert Goforth, Ike Lawrence and William Woods. Bevin will face state Attorney General Andy Beshear, who received 37.9% of the votes during the democratic primary election defeating Rocky Adkins, Adam Edelen and Geoffrey Young.

Bevin, a businessman and former military officer, was elected in 2015 as the 62nd governor of Kentucky, after defeating Democrat John William "Jack" Conway and Independent Drew Curtis. Bevin received a bachelor's degree from Washington and Lee University, and then served four years of active duty in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of captain.

Andy Beshear, left, and Gov. Matt Bevin

Source: Associated Press

Following his tenure with the Army, Bevin became a financial consultant for SEI Investments Company and then served as a vice president with Putnam Investments. Bevin served as president of Bevin Brothers Manufacturing Company and partner at Waycross Partners.

Beshear, son of former Democratic Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, is currently serving his first term as the state's attorney general. Prior to his election as attorney general, Beshear was employed by the law firm Stites & Harbison. Beshear received a bachelor's degree in political science and anthropology from Vanderbilt University, and a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Kentucky candidates' stance on energy

During his first term as governor, Bevin completely transformed the composition of the Kentucky Public Service Commission, although not without some issues concerning appointments made by the former Gov. Steve Beshear. Additionally, Bevin approved the reorganization of the PSC in order to streamline operations.

During his re-election campaign, Bevin promised to "continue to work to ensure that Kentucky coal plays a vital role going into the future, that an 'all of the above' energy strategy includes coal and that our commitment to a clean environment for all Kentuckians never wavers." In January, Bevin urged the Tennessee Valley Authority to not make the "huge mistake" of retiring the last remaining unit at its coal-fired Paradise power plant. Despite pressure from top government officials, the TVA decided Feb. 14 to close two of its six remaining coal plants by the end of 2023.

Beshear has stated that "[c]limate change is real, and Kentucky needs an all-the-above energy policy that includes renewables and clean-coal technology." Beshear also emphasized that "one of the biggest challenges our Kentucky families face…is that their energy bills go up year after year, while good jobs are hard to find and wages remain flat."

According to Regulatory Research Associates, an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence, the industry average retail price per kilowatt-hour paid by ultimate customers in 2018 is 10.81 cents, excluding Nebraska, which has no investor-owned electric utilities. Kentucky ranks as being the 40th of 50 jurisdictions with the lowest cost of electricity, with an average of 8.74 cents/kWh in 2018, a 2.02% decrease from 2017, where the average retail price of electricity in the state was 8.92 cents/kWh.

Additionally, Beshear notes that "as attorney general over the last three years, [his] office has opposed dozens of utility bill hikes, and has helped save Kentucky families nearly $1.2 billion." The Attorney General's Office of Rate Intervention represents utility customers before the PSC and has been active in rate matters in recent years. Since his election, Beshear's office has intervened in 12 general rate proceedings covered by RRA and brought before the commission.

Future of the Kentucky Public Service Commission

In Kentucky, the governor appoints members of the PSC and designates the commission chairman. While minority party representation is not required, no more than two commissioners may be of the same occupation.

Currently, Republicans fill the three spots on the commission. During the next gubernatorial term, all three regulator terms are set to expire: Chairman Michael Schmitt, June 2023; Vice Chairman Robert Cicero, June 2020; and Talina Rose Mathews, June 2021.

Within the next four years, the next elected governor would have the ability to change the composition of the commission and have the opportunity to indirectly shift the direction of the PSC's energy policies and regulation.

Louisiana's governor race

Who are the candidates?

Louisiana uses a nonpartisan blanket primary system, or a "jungle primary"; meaning that all candidates run regardless of political affiliation and the voters cast ballots in one primary election held on Oct. 12. The candidate who receives a simple majority is then deemed the victor. However, if no candidate wins by a simple majority, then the top two vote-receivers, regardless of party affiliation, move forward to a run-off general election. The run-off general election will then be held Nov. 16.

Louisiana candidates' stance on energy

While no candidate has specifically outlined their stances on energy, the top three candidates, Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republicans Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone spoke May 1 at Oil & Natural Gas Industry Day, held by the Grow Louisiana Coalition.

Bel Edwards spoke of growing the state's oil and natural gas industry if elected to a second term. He stated that there are still "challenges, and we still have a lot of work to do, but compared to where we were and where we are today, we can attack those remaining challenges from a position of strength. I am very optimistic about the future of our state and your role in it."

Rispone spoke of the importance of the industry and economy of Louisiana, stating "there's no reason why Louisiana should not be number one in the South when it comes to jobs and opportunities for our citizens with our resources here."

In a campaign video released by Abraham, he states that Bel Edwards has "declared war on the oil and gas industry," and if elected, he would help "unleash the full power of Louisiana energy." According to a report by Baton Rouge, La., publication The Advocate, Abraham emphasized that instead of challenging oil and gas companies in court, the state should work with them to establish "long-term solutions."

Future of the Louisiana Public Service Commission

In Louisiana, the members of the Louisiana Public Service Commission are elected in statewide elections and the PSC chairman is elected by the commissioners. If a vacancy occurs on the commission, the governor is permitted to make an interim appointment until a special election can be held for the remainder of the unexpired term.

In 2017, a member of the commission resigned to join the Trump Administration and Bel Edwards appointed Damon Baldone, then a Democrat, to fill the vacancy until a special election occurred. Prior to the special election, Baldone switched political affiliations and ran for the commission position as a Republican; however, he was defeated by Republican Craig Greene, who joined the PSC in October 2017.

The current members of the Louisiana PSC and the expiration dates of their terms are: Republican Chairman Michael Francis, December 2022; Democrat Vice Chairman Foster Campbell Jr., December 2020; Democrat Lambert Boissiere III, December 2022; Republican Eric Skrmetta, December 2020; and Greene, December 2024.

Mississippi's governor race

Who are the candidates?

In Mississippi, Republican Gov. Phil Bryant cannot seek re-election. The Mississippi State Constitution prevents governors from serving more than two consecutive terms. Democrat Jim Hood, Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, Independent David Singletary and Constitution Party Bob Hickingbottom are vying for the position, which extends to January 2024.

Hood, Mississippi's current attorney general, defeated seven challengers during the Aug. 6 Democratic primary elections, garnering 69% of the votes to secure the nomination. Hood was first elected as attorney general in 2003. Prior to his election, Hood served as the Third Judicial District attorney of North Mississippi and as an assistant attorney general. Hood received a bachelor's degree and juris doctor from the University of Mississippi.

In the Aug. 27 Republican primary runoff election, Reeves defeated William Waller, 54% to 46%, thereby securing the Republican nomination. Prior to his election as lieutenant governor in 2011, Reeves was the state's first Republican treasurer, serving from 2004 until 2012. Reeves is a chartered financial analyst and was previously employed at AmSouth as an assistant vice president and Trustmark as an investment officer. Reeves received a bachelor's degree in economics from Millsaps College, a private liberal arts college in Jackson, Miss.

Singletary, whose campaign platform centers on the legalization of marijuana, served in the U.S. Air Force for six years before returning to higher education. He received his bachelors of business administration from Millsaps College and a master of business administration from The University of Southern Mississippi. Singletary owned and operated The Breakers Inn in Biloxi, Miss., and the High Country Lodge in New Mexico. He is currently the chairman and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Coalition.

Hickingbottom is a political operative and campaign strategist, who has experience working with campaigns on both the local and national level. He studied at Belhaven University, a private liberal arts university in Jackson, Miss.

While the candidates have been silent on their stance on energy and utilities, the two front-runners — Hood and Reeves — have dealt with these particular issues within their current roles.

In 2008, Hood filed a suit in the Chancery Court of Hinds County, Miss., seeking to force Entergy Mississippi to provide documentation going back as many as 30 years as part of an investigation into the utility's fuel and purchased power practices. At the time, Hood alleged that the practices allowed the utility to overcharge customers by shifting expensive power purchases to the rate base and guaranteeing a market for expensive power generated by other Entergy Corp. subsidiaries. A federal trial began April 1, however, the judge overseeing the case issued a ruling remanding the case back to court where it all started.

Mississippi commissioner elections

The Mississippi Public Service Commission members are selected in statewide elections from each of the three judicial districts, and the PSC chairman is elected by the commissioners. The governor has the authority to name a replacement when a commissioner is unable to complete a term. All three current commissioners are serving terms that expire in December 2019.

Incumbents Cecil Brown (Central District), Chairman Brandon Presley (Northern District) and Sam Britton (Southern District) are all eligible for re-election in November; however, only Presley opted to run for re-election.

Northern District

Presley is running unopposed for the commissioner position that represents the Northern District. Presley was elected to the PSC in 2007, 2011 and 2015. Prior to joining the commission, he was the mayor of Nettleton, Miss. from 2001 to 2007. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Central District

For the Central District, which is currently held by Brown, De'Keither Stamps defeated Dorothy Benford in the Democratic primary runoff election held on Aug. 27. Stamps will be facing Brent Bailey, who defeated Nic Lott for the Republican nomination.

Stamps is currently the Jackson City Council Ward 4 representative, as well as the president of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Iraq War.

Bailey currently serves as state activities coordinator with the 25x'25 Initiative, where he works with a broad cross-section of Mississippians and Southeastern stakeholders to mobilize support for energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions. Bailey was previously employed at Pickering Inc. and the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. He received a degree in engineering from Mississippi State University.

Stamps' campaign platform is centered around three main points — affordable rates, reliable services and accessible utilities. According to Stamps, "energy bills are going up, putting pressure on Mississippi families. With the right priorities, we can work to make energy affordable."

According to RRA, Mississippi ranks as being the 37th of 50 jurisdictions with the lowest cost of electricity, with an average of 9.13 cents/kWh in 2018; which is a 3.51% increase from 2017, where the average retail price of electricity in the state was 8.82 cents/kWh.

Additionally, Stamps states that "utility infrastructure plays a vital role in laying the foundation for strong future economic growth."

Bailey emphasized that if elected, his "primary goal is ensuring transparency in all proceedings at the Mississippi Public Service Commission and encouraging utility customers to get engaged by understanding how decisions made by the commission impact family budgets." Bailey states that he would also help ratepayers lower their utility bills. Additionally, he states that he would "embrace energy diversification that ensures reliability, affordability and safety while recognizing the economic contribution of all energy resources."

Southern District

The Southern District position, which is currently held by Britton, will be fought between Democrat Connie Moran and Republican Dane Maxwell. Moran defeated challenger Sugar Stallings to secure the democratic nomination, while Maxwell beat out Kelvin Schulz during the Republican primary.

Moran served as mayor of Ocean Springs, Miss., from 2005 until she was defeated by Republican Shea Dobson in 2017. Moran has served as president of Moran Consultants, which provided marketing and development services. She also served as director of Jackson County Economic Development and as managing director of the State of Mississippi European Office in Frankfurt, Germany. Moran received her bachelor's and master's degrees in finance/economics and international commerce, respectively, from Georgetown University. She also conducted graduate research at the Institute of World Economics in Germany as a Fulbright Scholar.

The mayor of Pascagoula, Miss., since 2017, Maxwell also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and local law enforcement. Additionally, Maxwell worked as the chief of staff for former Mississippi Commissioner Curt Hebert, who represented the Southern District. He also served as the Mississippi state director and the southeastern political coordinator for President Donald Trump during his campaign run.

Moran pledges to "work for all Mississippians, and to support economic development, education and the environment." Specifically, Moran emphasized that ratepayers should not finance "boondoggle projects like the Kemper" project.

Regarding the Kemper project, the Mississippi PSC unanimously adopted on Feb. 6, 2018, a revised settlement, thereby authorizing Southern Co. subsidiary Mississippi Power Co. a $99.3 million 2018 revenue requirement pertaining to the company's investment in the integrated gasification, combined-cycle Kemper plant. The PSC's order notes that as a result of the adopted settlement, "costs associated with the Kemper Gasifier, including the lignite mine operations, will be permanently removed from rate base" and adds that Mississippi Power is permanently excluded from seeking rate recovery of these items.

Mississippi Power had previously announced June 28, 2017, that it was immediately suspending the coal gasification portion of its generation project after regulators directed their attorneys to draft an order that would require the plant to run solely on natural gas and not, in the regulators' words, on the "unproven technology" of clean coal.

Maxwell, if elected, states that he would "demand low rates and high customer service while holding utilities to a new and higher standard."

Legislative elections

There has not been any specific correlation between the quality of energy legislation enacted and which political party controls the legislature. Of course, in a situation where the governor and legislature are of the same political party, generally speaking, it is easier for the governor to implement key policy initiatives, which may or may not be focused on energy issues.

Legislative activity impacting utility regulatory issues has been robust in recent years, as state policymakers, utilities and industry stakeholders seek to address "disruptors" that challenge the traditional regulatory framework.

In November, only four states will hold legislative elections, which accounts for seven out of 99 legislative chambers. Out of the seven chambers, Republicans hold the majority in six chambers, while Democrats control the New Jersey General Assembly.

