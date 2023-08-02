State of Green Business 2015

The eighth annual State of Green Business report continues GreenBiz’s tradition of opening a window into how, and how much, companies are improving their environmental performance and how much their efforts are making a difference.

This year’s report, produced in partnership with Trucost, a leading research firm focusing on natural capital and sustainability metrics, offers a sobering reality: For all the impressive work that companies are doing to embed sustainability into their operations, from the planetary perspective it’s not really changing much. It’s not all doom and gloom. The world of sustainable business remains vibrant, innovative and maturing, as companies take on new and bigger challenges. Notable in the annual depiction of 10 trends for the year ahead are both risks (stranded assets could wreak havoc on some companies’ balance sheets) and opportunities (open and distributed energy, agriculture and other technologies stand to disrupt markets, creating sizeable opportunities for innovators). The report also contains the annual State of Green Business Index, an assessment of sustainability performance over the past five years for the largest 500 U.S. companies, as well as the largest 1,600 companies globally.