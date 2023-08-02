 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/state-green-business-2014 content esgSubNav
State of Green Business 2014
Highlights

The annual GreenBiz and Trucost report on sustainability shows that corporate environmental progress seems to have stalled.

Each year, we hold up a mirror to the world of business and sustainability to take an accounting of how well it is, or isn’t, doing.

In this, our seventh annual State of Green Business report, we continue that effort, in partnership with Trucost, a leading research firm focusing on natural capital and sustainability metrics. As you’ll see, the results are decidedly mixed. As the data shows, corporate environmental progress seems to have stalled. As in past years, we include the Top Trends for the coming year — some of the key story lines we’ll be following and which we encourage you to track. And we’ve embedded short video clips throughout, to bring you voices of some of the leaders in the field.