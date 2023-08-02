 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/state-green-business-2013 content esgSubNav
State of Green Business 2013
Highlights

Trucost partnered with GreenBiz to produce the sixth annual State of Green Business Report.

This sixth annual State of Green Business report includes some significant changes, not just in look and feel but in content. First and foremost, GreenBiz have partnered with Trucost, a leading research firm focusing on natural capital and sustainability metrics, to revamp the indicators by which progress is assessed in the private sector in addressing global environmental challenges.

In the spirit of continuous improvement, GreenBiz have scrapped the set of metrics used for the previous five reports in favor of a more comprehensive and robust set that is global in scope. They cover companies’ natural capital costs, their supply-chain impacts, various measurements of transparency and disclosure, and other things. Unchanged is the Top Trends section, which looks at where the world of sustainable business is headed. Topics include how companies take stock of natural capital, sustainability becomes a matter of risk and resilience, and corporate reporting gets integrated.