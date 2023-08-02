State of Green Business 2011

The U.K. research firm Trucost has been tracking company environmental information for over ten years, and has extensive data on companies' impacts and performance, in addition to how much, environmental information they actually disclose.

Using Trucost data GreenBiz was able to look at the aggregate data and gauge overall improvements, or lack thereof, in company environmental performance across the entire economy. The data showed that after a sharp drop in 2008, the financial costs of environmental impacts increased in 2009, the most recent year for which data is available. GreenBiz was also able to use Trucost data to look at the extent to which companies disclosed information about their environmental performance. While transparency has become a necessary business factor there is a significant question over how much companies are actually disclosing and how many disclose nothing at all. The data indicated that nearly half of companies are still not disclosing any information, although there was an overall improvement in the degree of transparency, and companies were generally disclosing more of the environmental impacts most significant to them.