Sprint Nextel Supply Chain Carbon Footprint

Sprint Nextel commissioned this study to analyse the carbon footprint of its supply chain. This analysis aimed to identify which companies contribute most to the supply chain carbon footprint, which sectors contribute most to supply chain carbon performance, and assess supplier disclosure on environmental impacts.

The Sprint Nextel supply chain consisted of 162 suppliers and covered the financial year 2010, including expenditure from 1st November 2009 to 31st October 2010. The focus of the study was aimed at the key suppliers that Sprint Nextel identified as having significant importance to its supply chain. The greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the Sprint Nextel supply chain amount to 2,082,983 tonnes CO2 equivalent, with a total cost of $74,175,0302. This represents around 0.55% of the total expenditure in the supply chain. In order to make this result comparable across industrial sectors, Trucost calculated the carbon intensity (tonnes of CO2e emitted per million dollars of expenditure) of the Sprint Nextel supply chain. The carbon intensity was 154 tonnes of CO2e per million dollars of expenditure.