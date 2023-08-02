S&P Dow Jones Indices Carbon Emitter Scorecard

The potential impact that investors may have on climate change has become a “hot” topic. The 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference committed a majority of the world’s governments to an ambitious target: limiting the increase in global temperatures to only 2˚ C above pre-industrial levels.

Retail investors are increasingly aware of the impact their investments may have on the climate; institutional investors are coming under increasing pressure to do the same. Yet exactly how investors can, or should, change their behavior remains controversial. Even among those who wish to make “environmentally friendly” investments, there is a wide-ranging debate on how best to do so. The publication of the S&P Dow Jones Indices Carbon Emissions Scorecard marks the extension of our coverage to the production of greenhouse gasses. Specifically, this report provides regional and thematic breakdowns of the carbon emissions of major global equity benchmarks. This report also provides efficiency measures and discusses the potential interpretation of the data in the context of investment strategy.