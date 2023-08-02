Solarus Social Stock Exchange Impact Report

 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/solarus-sse-impact-report content esgSubNav
Highlights

Solarus Sunpower BV is an innovative renewable energy company that develops and markets hybrid concentrated solar photovoltaic and thermal (C-PVT) panels that provide clean and low cost heat and electrical energy.

This impact report was written by Trucost as part of Solarus' submission to the Social Stock Exchange, an organization which provides access to the world’s first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities.

Solarus Sunpower BV is an innovative renewable energy company that develops and markets hybrid concentrated solar photovoltaic and thermal (C-PVT) panels that provide clean and low cost heat and electrical energy. By combining photovoltaic and solar thermal technology, Solarus’ PowerCollectors™ are capable of harnessing up to four times more of the incoming solar radiation compared to conventional photovoltaic products. Our promise is to create general public benefit by alleviating energy poverty. With our PowerCollector platforms we offer people the best performing solar energy platforms with a peak yield reaching a 70% energy efficiency. This greatly contributes to decreasing CO2 emissions. With all our activities we aim to leave a material positive impact on society and the environment.