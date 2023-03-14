Download the full reportClick Here
Women have been underrepresented in executive positions for more than a century; but recent trends show more executive and boardroom seats going to females every year. Women held more than 20% of these seats for the first time, as of year-end 2021, a significant move towards parity from the 9.5% of seats held in 2010 (exhibit 1). Extrapolation of the recent growth in women’s representation rate (WRR), suggests gender parity in these seats may occur by 2037, a full 5-years ahead of estimates from earlier models.
- Women held ~22% of all executive and board positions collectively, as of year-end 2021, compared to ~9.6% in 2010. The trajectory of the growth in representation in executive positions from 2010-2021 has been exponential.
- If such exponential growth continues, women will hold half of all executive positions (parity) by 2030. A more conservative model, in which the rate of growth slows as representation approaches parity, estimates parity by 2037.
- Out-of-sample observations of WRR have been in close agreement with model estimates, with an average absolute error of 0.4% over the last 4 years. The largest disagreement was during the COVID pandemic in 2020, when the actual representation of women grew by 1.7%, versus growth of 2.5% expected by the model.
- This study includes more than 86,000 executives from 7,300 firms over 12 years, making it one of the most comprehensive studies of its kind.
She’s Reached Escape Velocity: A Quant Answer To, “When Will Women Have Parity in Senior Leadership Positions?”
READ MORE