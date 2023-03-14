She’s Reached Escape Velocity: A Quant Answer To, “When Will Women Have Parity in Senior Leadership Positions?”

Highlights

Gender parity in executive and boardroom seats may occur by 2037, or by 2030 under more aggressive assumptions.

The same extrapolation methodology suggests C-suite parity may not occur until mid-century, and parity in CEO and CFO positions could take even longer.

This study includes more than 86,000 executives from 7,300 U.S. firms over 12 years, making it one of the most comprehensive studies of its kind.