She’s Reached Escape Velocity: A Quant Answer To, “When Will Women Have Parity in Senior Leadership Positions?”
Gender parity in executive and boardroom seats may occur by 2037, or by 2030 under more aggressive assumptions.

The same extrapolation methodology suggests C-suite parity may not occur until mid-century, and parity in CEO and CFO positions could take even longer.

This study includes more than 86,000 executives from 7,300 U.S. firms over 12 years, making it one of the most comprehensive studies of its kind.

Women have been underrepresented in executive positions for more than a century; but recent trends show more executive and boardroom seats going to females every year. Women held more than 20% of these seats for the first time, as of year-end 2021, a significant move towards parity from the 9.5% of seats held in 2010 (exhibit 1). Extrapolation of the recent growth in women’s representation rate (WRR), suggests gender parity in these seats may occur by 2037, a full 5-years ahead of estimates from earlier models.

  • Women held ~22% of all executive and board positions collectively, as of year-end 2021, compared to ~9.6% in 2010. The trajectory of the growth in representation in executive positions from 2010-2021 has been exponential.
  • If such exponential growth continues, women will hold half of all executive positions (parity) by 2030. A more conservative model, in which the rate of growth slows as representation approaches parity, estimates parity by 2037.
  • Out-of-sample observations of WRR have been in close agreement with model estimates, with an average absolute error of 0.4% over the last 4 years. The largest disagreement was during the COVID pandemic in 2020, when the actual representation of women grew by 1.7%, versus growth of 2.5% expected by the model.
  • This study includes more than 86,000 executives from 7,300 firms over 12 years, making it one of the most comprehensive studies of its kind.
