Retailers: Greening the Aisles

This study looks at 149 retailers worldwide based on Trucost’s comprehensive data on corporate environmental impacts. The briefing analyses greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, measured in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), water and waste impacts. These are key environmental issues that could be material to the bottom line.

Among the key findings are that suppliers are responsible for most of the carbon emissions and water use measured from 149 retailers worldwide. Seven of the 15 lowest-carbon retailers are based in the UK with the Carphone Warehouse Group having the lowest carbon intensity of firms disclosing data. Food retailers and wholesalers, and home improvement retailers have wide variations in carbon exposure. Companies with the lowest profit risk could find it easier to fully pass on carbon costs. At £12 per tonne of carbon dioxide emissions from operations and electricity use, carbon costs could total £148 million (US$238 million) for 34 UK retailers. Carbon costs could cut profits by up to 6% for speciality retailers in the UK.