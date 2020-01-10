Renewable Power To Expand Rapidly, Reshaping Electricity And Commodities Markets

The emergence of wind and solar as generation asset classes is likely to continue in 2020 and future years, with the U.S. aggregate generation share of green energy pushing steadily higher. From 2010-2019, displacement of coal generation with natural gas prevailed, with wind and solar power playing a small role. The market share of coal decreased from 43% to 20% during this time, while natural gas generation grew from 26% to 41%. The estimated generation share of wind and solar in 2018 was just 10%, though some regions of the country featured higher penetration.

Through 2030, Market Intelligence projects that the combination of renewable mandates and projects in flight will increase wind and solar penetration nationwide to over 16%. This may turn out to be conservative, as states increasingly boost their mandates and as the corporate renewable energy market ramps up in influence.

Growth of renewables to 16% penetration by 2030 may not seem like a large change, but in an environment of low load growth, the increase in renewables generation is significant. Aggregate U.S. load growth to 2030 is currently projected at 0.6% per year, or about 234 TWh above 2020 levels. Market Intelligence forecasts that wind and solar added to meet Renewable Portfolio Standards will contribute nearly 238 TWh of generation growth during that time.

Natural gas generation is also forecast to grow, but will only offset retiring coal, nuclear and hydroelectric generation. This has important implications: legacy and fossil generation can only increase market share going forward at the expense of other generation sources.

The impact on commodities markets upstream of electricity is already apparent. For example, despite low and declining natural gas prices, natural gas generation demand has not shown a commensurate increase that would support price growth. On the coal side, persistently low gas prices force coal prices to remain low, and also limits how much gas prices can increase before giving market share back to coal.

The lack of prospects for growth in megawatt-hour generation will increasingly impair the value of conventional generating assets, whether natural gas or coal, while growing demand for wind and solar will tend to boost their value.

