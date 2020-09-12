Recent Activity Suggests Pick-Up In US Insurance M&A At Hand

A sluggish year for insurance carrier consolidation is in the midst of picking up.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.'s $3.10 billion agreement to acquire the manager of high-net-worth personal lines writer Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange in and of itself raised by 73% the year-to-date 2019 aggregate deal value for carrier transactions involving buyers and/or sellers based in the United States or Bermuda.

Momentum may be building as an otherwise challenging 2019 comes to a close. Certain other recent transactions that do not contribute to the updated year-to-date tally of $7.37 billion through Oct. 4 suggest a willingness by buyers to allocate capital to strategic M&A.

The factors we expected to drive consolidation around the industry remain in place even if they have not translated into the sort of activity captured in year-to-date deal statistics. The search for targets continues, driven by insurance companies' push for digitization and digitalization in internal operations and customer interface, combined with the need to diversify by product line, distribution and geography. The expense associated with modernizing information technology infrastructure and the challenges in competing with well-positioned market leaders in the more commoditized business lines continue to compel some prospective sellers to consider strategic alternatives. Expansive private equity-backed entities maintain active roles in several insurance underwriting and distribution niches.

On the other hand, wide bid/ask spreads following the fury of activity observed in 2018 have discouraged some potential buyers from considering M&A during the first three quarters of 2019. The organic momentum enjoyed by carriers focused on certain key commercial property and casualty and individual annuity business lines may also have kept some consolidators from a serious pursuit of inorganic expansion. The emergence of geopolitical and macroeconomic volatility might have kept both buyers and sellers at bay. The year began with the industry bracing for higher interest rates in the United States; it will end amid signs that negative rates may soon be upon us.

S&P Global Market Intelligence now projects full-year 2019 deal volume among U.S.- and Bermuda-based insurance carriers of nearly $11.2 billion, excluding managed care targets. Though that figure would represent steep declines from full-year 2018 volume and our original projection for 2019 activity, it suggests a rapid turnaround from where the year-to-date tally stood prior to Tokio Marine's latest U.S. deal. The projection assumes eventual disclosure of deal values associated with three transactions previously announced in 2019 plus fourth-quarter activity of $5.65 billion net of the Tokio Marine/PURE transaction based on an inflation-adjusted average of volume for the closing three months of the last 10 years.

There has been no pause in activity involving U.S. broker and agency targets, and our full-year 2019 projection for activity of that kind calls for a new record of approximately 666 deals, up from 637 transactions in 2018. Interest by both private equity-backed and publicly traded consolidators continues to push activity to new heights, and we expect market dynamics could remain favorable for elevated levels of dealmaking through the end of 2020.

Big deals breathe life into slumbering market

The importance of Prudential Financial Inc.'s Sept. 5 agreement to acquire insurtech-driven financial wellness platform Assurance IQ Inc. for initial consideration of $2.35 billion should not be lost on the market even if the transaction did not meet the parameters for inclusion in the aforementioned carrier deal statistics.

The transaction, which is valued at no less than 4.7x the fast-growing target's projected 2019 revenues, signaled a continued willingness by carriers to make large investments in technology to accelerate the pursuit of internal priorities in a rapidly changing environment. In Prudential's case, the deal fast-tracks the company's desire to expand in the middle market, not unlike the motivation behind Travelers Cos. Inc.'s 2017 acquisition of the U.K.-based direct-to-small business platform that operates as Simply Business.

Another common theme emerged in September's other large deal: CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Co.'s agreement to acquire Alaska National Insurance Co. The transaction provides the acquirer with greater diversity by geography and product line as it seeks to transform into a regional commercial lines group from its roots as a mono-line, mono-state writer of workers' compensation. Though terms of the deal were not disclosed, multiples to the target's June 30 statutory assets and trailing-12-months net premiums written comparable to those CopperPoint previously agreed to pay for Pacific Compensation Insurance Co. suggest a price ranging from $211.4 million to $403.2 million.

Tokio Marine, which has grown its U.S. operations through a series of larger deals and bolt-on transactions over the course of the past 11 years, also gains product line diversity with the addition of PURE. It will gain that diversity with a fee-based revenue stream given the target's status as the attorney in fact for a policyholder-owned reciprocal exchange.

The deal is one of only two billion-dollar transactions that meet the aforementioned criteria involving insurance carrier targets to date in 2019, joining American Family Mutual Insurance Co. S.I.'s April agreement to purchase the auto and home business of Ameriprise Financial Inc.. There were 11 deals worth in excess of $1 billion in 2018, highlighted by AXA SA's $15.39 billion agreement to acquire XL Group Ltd.

Buyers abound

Mutual insurance holding companies and large Japanese insurers have emerged as forces in insurance carrier M&A during the past decade. The additional flexibility afforded insurers with a mutual heritage upon their conversion into the MIHC structure and the desire of Japanese companies to invest in markets characterized by more attractive demographics and investment opportunities have led to a number of significant transactions.

Private equity-backed companies did not materially affect the year-to-date aggregates, but there is every reason to believe their absence is temporary. For starters, the year-to-date total does not include a value associated with the proposed acquisition of Lincoln Benefit Life Co. by Kuvare US Holdings Inc., which is backed by Altamont Capital Partners LLC, Makena Capital Management LLC and Access Holdings Management Company LLC.

More prominently, Athene Holding Ltd. signaled its intent to pursue inorganic growth by seeking to raise upwards of $4 billion in partnership with Apollo Global Management Inc. for a vehicle called Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate. And Ares Management Corp. executed on its plans to invest in insurance with a July agreement to acquire Pavonia Life Insurance Co. of Michigan through its newly launched Aspida Financial.

Private equity-backed buyers have long been a force in consolidating in-force blocks of fixed annuity business and carriers operating in specific P&C and life and health niches. But their presence is of particular note on the distribution side of the business where they have accounted for about half the number of deals announced since the start of 2018.

Thanks in large measure to their efforts, U.S. broker/agency deal count surged to 477 through the first three quarters of 2019 from 458 in the year-earlier period. A continuation of that pace through the balance of the year would allow 2019 to surpass 2018's record number of transactions.

To the extent conditions in the leveraged finance markets hold up, 2020 might bring yet another new high. The prospects for the forthcoming presidential election to ultimately lead to changes in federal tax policy and, in particular, the long-term capital gains tax rate, could incent even more sellers to seek to partner up. A similar dynamic led to a spike in activity in 2012 and a pullback in 2013.

A positive outlook

To the extent macroeconomic concerns or a focus on organic growth opportunities do not dissuade prospective buyers from doing deals, it is possible that pricing could keep them on the sidelines. Markel Corp. executives, for instance, mentioned on multiple occasions earlier in 2019 that they viewed deal pricing as being expensive. The headline multiples offered by Tokio Marine and Prudential for their respective targets could add more fuel to that fire.

But we believe there is a sufficient supply of motivated sellers and demand from interested buyers to bridge whatever valuation gap exists.

The technology gap between certain carriers only continues to widen with each passing year. Private auto offers the most visible example where some leading market participants have just begun to test telematics offerings nine years after Progressive Corp. launched its Snapshot program.

And market activity over the last four months suggests the low interest rate environment that has limited insurers' options from investment and product design perspectives is not going away any time soon.