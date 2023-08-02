 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/rbs-financing-energy-sector-2012 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings

In This List

RBS: Our financing of the energy sector in 2012
Blog

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment by APRA: Helping Financial Institutions Address Challenges

Blog

A Sustainability Framework for Customer and Supplier Credit Risk Management

Blog

A Look at Climate-Related Disclosures in Switzerland

Podcast

Private Markets 360° | Episode 1: The role of ESG in Private Equity


RBS: Our financing of the energy sector in 2012

Highlights

For the second year running, RBS have worked with Trucost to carry out analysis of the activities and greenhouse gas emissions of the energy companies RBS lends to.

This report is third ‘Our financing of the energy sector’ briefng that RBS has produced since 2010.The original aim remains unchanged: to provide additional information on RBS lending to the energy sector.

Across the whole of RBS, approximately 2.8% of our total lending is committed to the energy sector (down from 3% in 2011). Of this, 1.7% is to the Oil & Gas sector, and 1.1% is to the Power sector, which uses a mix of gas, nuclear, coal, oil and renewables. Some 68% of our 2012 structured financing in the energy sector was to renewable energy projects, with the remainder spilt between oil, gas and other electricity generation. Wind power projects accounted for over half our structured financing in the energy sector in 2012. For the second year running, we loaned more than any other bank to renewable energy projects in the UK. We were also ranked third in US renewables power lending. Using data from Trucost, we estimate that our top 25 Power clients and top 25 Oil & Gas clients are on average substantially less carbon intensive than the industry average.