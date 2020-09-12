Rate Cuts Offer US Community Banks Funding Relief But Little Margin For Error

A pair of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve will offer U.S. community banks some relief in funding costs, but not enough to offset pressure on earning-asset yields.

The Fed lowered the target fed funds rate in late July and September, and many economists expect the central bank to ease again before year-end. Meanwhile, long-term rates have declined even more in 2019. The decrease in rates will allow community banks to modestly lower deposit costs in the second half of the year, but loan yields should fall even further, causing net interest margins to contract, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's recently updated five-year outlook for U.S. community banks.

Community banks remain laser-focused on funding costs even though the Fed has shifted to lowering rates. While banks expect funding costs to decline, the question is how much relief will actually materialize given that many institutions had to entice would-be depositors, including large commercial customers, with higher rates during the first half of 2019.

Community banks in aggregate saw their cost of interest-bearing deposits increase to 1.12% in the second quarter of 2019 from 1.03% in the first quarter. The deposit beta, or the percentage of changes in the fed funds rate that banks pass on to their customers, rose to 62% in the second quarter from 43% in the prior quarter.

Most community banks saw deposit costs rise over the last 12 months, though the pressure was more pronounced in certain regions. Community banks in the West region collectively recorded the lowest deposit beta in the second quarter at 45%, while deposit costs rose the most in the Mid-Atlantic, where community banks reported a beta of 65%. Banks in the Mid-Atlantic have levered their deposit base, reporting an aggregate loan-to-deposit ratio of 91% at the end of the second quarter. Deposit betas exceeded loan betas in every region in the second quarter. The divide was the greatest in the West, where the deposit beta was nearly 27 percentage points higher than the loan beta. The gap was the smallest in the Southwest at just over one percentage point.

Deposit costs have risen faster than loan yields in recent quarters in part because many community banks relied on certificates of deposit to bolster their funding. Betas on retail CDs at community banks jumped to 97% in the second quarter from 49% in 2018. The beta recorded in the second quarter stands well above the level witnessed during the height of the last tightening cycle, though the magnitude of rate increases has not been as great in the recent cycle.

CD rates are beginning to decline, which will ultimately translate into lower deposit costs. But it will take some time for the benefit to be felt since community banks marketed CDs with terms of one year or more at elevated rates during the first half of the year.

Loan yields, meanwhile, will move lower along with the sharp decline in long-term rates. The decline in the long end of the curve already weighed on loan yields in the second quarter. Community banks recorded a loan beta of 46% in the second quarter, well below the 62% deposit beta in the same period. Community banks in aggregate still saw their net interest margin climb nearly 2 basis points year over year to 3.69%.

Many banks had a different experience. Among community banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion, 49% reported margin contraction in the second quarter. Just over 160 institutions saw their margins fall by more than 25 basis points year over year.

Smaller institutions have a higher concentration of longer-dated loans, which tend to be priced off the long end of the yield curve. With long-term rates falling close to 175 basis points in the last 12 months, community bank loan yields should come under pressure in the second half of 2019.

Community banks' loan yields are expected to rise to 5.17% in 2019 from 5.03% in 2018, but the projected loan yield is below the level reported through the first half of the year. The declines in earning-asset yields should outpace decreases in funding costs, causing margins to dip in 2019. There could be downside to the forecast if long-term rates remain at current levels.

The margin contraction will be even greater in the future as loan portfolios continue to reprice lower and newly originated credits come onto banks' books at lower rates. Funding costs will dip as well, but that benefit will wane over time because there is a limit to how low deposit costs can go. Even after a few years of rate increases, community banks' cost of interest-bearing deposits is far lower today than seen in prior tightening cycles. Accordingly, community banks will not be able to aggressively cut rates on many deposits now that the rate environment has turned in the other direction.

Against that backdrop, spread income will no longer drive earnings higher over the next few years. By the time that economists expect interest rates to begin rising once again, we expect the credit cycle to turn and assume that asset quality will deteriorate in kind, weighing on community bank returns.

Scope and methodology

S&P Global Market Intelligence analyzed nearly 10,000 banking subsidiaries, covering the core U.S. banking industry from 2005 through the second quarter of 2019. The analysis includes all commercial and savings banks and savings and loan associations, including historical institutions as long as they were still considered current at the end of a given year. It excludes several hundred institutions that hold bank charters but do not principally engage in banking activities, among them industrial banks, nondepository trusts and cooperative banks. The analysis divided the industry into five asset groups to see which institutions have changed the most, using key regulatory thresholds to define the separation. The examination looked at banks with assets of $250 billion or more, $50 billion to $250 billion, $10 billion to $50 billion, $1 billion to $10 billion, and $1 billion and below.

The analysis looked back more than a decade to help inform projected results for the banking industry by examining long-term performance over periods outside the peak of the asset bubble from 2006 to 2007. S&P Global Market Intelligence has created a model that projects the balance sheet and income statement of the entire industry and allows for different growth assumptions from one year to the next.

The outlook is based on management commentary, discussions with industry sources, regression analysis, and asset and liability repricing data disclosed in banks' quarterly call reports. While taking into consideration historical growth rates, the analysis often excludes the significant volatility experienced in the years around the credit crisis.

The projections assume future Fed funds rates and 10-year Treasury yields based on a monthly survey of more than 60 economists conducted by The Wall Street Journal. S&P Global Market Intelligence does not forecast changes in interest rates or macroeconomic indicators and aims to project what the banking industry will look like if the future holds what most economic observers expect.

The outlook is subject to change, perhaps materially, based on adjustments to the consensus expectations for interest rates, unemployment and economic growth. The projections can be updated or revised at any time as developments warrant, particularly when material changes occur.