Radiation deficits in top solar states cloud Q4 earnings for top solar owners

Solar radiation in the fourth quarter of 2022 was above average in 46 of the 53 U.S. states and Canadian provinces included in Commodity Insights' quarterly solar index analysis. Five U.S. states and two Canadian provinces reported insolation 10% or higher above the 20-year average in the quarter. The bottom 10 territories in fourth-quarter radiation variation, all of them U.S. states, account for over two-thirds of installed solar capacity across the analyzed geography. This, as a result, countered most of the potential excess sunshine for portfolios of the top solar owners. Of the top 10 owners, nine saw cumulative fourth-quarter insolation within plus or minus 1% compared with the 20-year average, and the one outlier, D.E. Shaw & Co., experienced fourth-quarter radiation of just 1.6% above the norm for its 1.7 GW of operating solar.

The majority of the U.S. and Canada soaked in excess sunshine in the fourth quarter of 2022, with 46 of 53 U.S. and Canadian territories experiencing solar radiation above the 20-year average. Insolation deficits, however, in states with dense solar fleets such as Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona brought down the continental weighted average to 1.4% above normal.

Accordingly, the top owners of solar in the U.S. and Canada saw muted radiation deviations in the fourth quarter. Nine of the top 10 solar owners experienced insolation variations within plus or minus 1% of the norm, though many owners saw a boost in radiation in the fourth quarter compared with the generally lackluster third-quarter sunshine.

Largely continuing the trend observed in the third quarter of 2022, the majority of U.S. and Canadian territories covered in this analysis experienced above-average solar radiation in the fourth quarter. However, a handful of states with outsized solar portfolios saw average or below-average insolation during the period, bringing the overall weighted average solar radiation across the U.S. and Canada down to just 1.4% above normal, but still up from the 0.6% positive deviation observed in the third quarter.

Vermont and Quebec led the way in the fourth quarter, with solar radiation coming in at 13.6% higher than the 20-year average; however, the combined solar capacity of the two territories is a measly 190 MW. More notably, Ontario's 1.8 GW and New York's 1.3 GW of operating solar capacity saw solar radiation 11.3% and 10.8% above the norm, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

On the other end of the spectrum is New Mexico, with the state's 924 MW of solar capacity seeing insolation 3.3% below normal in the fourth quarter of 2022. Texas's burgeoning utility-scale solar fleet — 11.7 GW included in this analysis — saw a precipitous drop in solar radiation from the third quarter to the fourth quarter, falling from 2.1% above normal to 2.0% below normal. Arizona, Florida and North Carolina also experienced below-average solar radiation in the fourth quarter, undoubtedly affecting the quarterly output of the nearly 15 GW of combined solar capacity in these three states.

California, the U.S. leader in operating solar capacity, with over 17 GW, saw increased sunshine in the fourth quarter, with radiation jumping from 2.8% below normal in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 0.1% above normal. Nevada and Utah also jumped into the black this quarter after experiencing below-average insolation in the third quarter of 2022.

NextEra Energy Inc.'s solar portfolio, the largest among owners with 8.4 GW of operating utility-scale photovoltaic capacity, experienced a relatively modest 0.9% deviation from the norm in the fourth quarter, though it is a marked increase after the company's sprawling solar fleet had slightly below-normal insolation in the third quarter. Bringing down the company's fourth-quarter solar exposure is its outsized collection of solar farms in Florida, which accounts for roughly 45% of the company's solar capacity. Florida's fourth-quarter solar radiation was 0.5% below average.

D.E. Shaw & Co. led the top 10 solar owners in the fourth quarter with its portfolio seeing excess radiation to the tune of 1.6%. The largest share of the company's solar capacity is California, which experienced near-normal radiation in the fourth quarter, but its Midwest solar projects — namely the 79-MW Assembly Solar III Project in Michigan and the 99-MW Dressor Plains Solar Plant in Illinois — lifted Shaw's overall average fourth-quarter radiation, with these plants experiencing excess insolation of 10.8% and 9.3%, respectively, above the 20-year average.

The portfolios of the remaining companies in the top 10 all experienced near-normal radiation in the fourth quarter. Yet the fourth quarter was a welcome change for most of the top solar owners. In addition to NextEra, Consolidated Edison Inc., Capital Dynamics Holding AG, Clearway Energy Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Southern Co. all bounced back from negative deviations from the norm in the third quarter to see slightly above-average insolation in the fourth quarter.

Midsize solar owners, ranking 11th to 20th in operating utility-scale solar capacity, had much more variation in radiation in the fourth quarter.

Silicon Ranch Corp. led all companies in the top 20, with its solar fleet experiencing insolation 3.8% higher than normal. The company's solar projects in the Southeast U.S. and Colorado all generally saw excess sunshine in the fourth quarter. AES Corp., which was nudged out of the top 10 this quarter by EQT Infrastructure V, also saw an impressive positive deviation from the 20-year average among the top 20 owners of utility-scale solar capacity in North America at 2.7%. The company's Northeastern U.S. fleet of solar projects in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island all basked in excess sunshine in the fourth quarter, with individual project deviations ranging from 1.1% to 16% above normal.

In this group, Emera Inc. saw the highest negative deviation from the norm in the fourth quarter, with its solar projects experiencing a weighted average radiation deficit of 2.7%. The company's entire 884 MW solar portfolio is located in Florida and 16 of the company's 18 projects in the Sunshine State saw radiation deviations of at least 2.3% below the 20-year average.

Solar radiation is the mean surface downward short-wave radiation flux measured from the fifth-generation European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts reanalysis. This variable includes direct and diffuse solar radiation and is the model equivalent of global horizontal irradiance, the value measured by a pyranometer, a solar radiation measuring instrument. The data is available at quarter-degree latitudes and longitudes, with a spacing of slightly over 27.5 km. This analysis compares fourth-quarter radiation values with the 20-year solar radiation average for the corresponding period.

