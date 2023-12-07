Quarterly Review of Credit Risk in China’s Credit Bond Market

S&P Global Market Intelligence will commence tracking and analyzing the risk dynamics in China's credit bond market on a

quarterly basis, starting this month. Each analysis will primarily cover the following aspects:

Summary of new bond issuances in the market.

Industry spreads.

Implied default rates by industry.

Spreads and risks specific to local government financing vehicle (LGFV) bonds.

Throughout the first quarter of 2023, China’s credit bond market displayed varying risk characteristics and spread levels across

diverse sectors and regions. Table 1 below presents a summary of new bond issuances by type for the first quarter.

Table 1: New Bond Issuances by Type

Source: S&P China Credit Analytics Platform. Data as of May 2023. For illustrative purposes only.



Overview of Credit Risk in China's Credit Bond Market

Among all types of bonds, the largest issuances were in corporate and government bonds, totaling RMB3.21 trillion and RMB3.75

trillion, respectively. Furthermore, during the first quarter the coupon rates for newly issued corporate bonds were marginally

higher than those for asset-backed securities. The average coupon rate for corporate bonds stood at 4.15%, whereas it varied

between 3.6% and 3.9% for asset-backed securities. Government and financial bonds had relatively low coupon rates, both at

approximately 3.1%. The total issuance volume in the market for the first quarter reached RMB15.45 trillion, comprising a total of

13,957 bond issuances. Table 2 below highlights the highest sub-industries in terms of new issuances during the first quarter:



Table 2: Highest Sub-industries for New Issuances

Source: S&P China Credit Analytics Platform. Data as of May 2023. For illustrative purposes only.