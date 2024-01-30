 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/q4-2023-us-bank-outlook-survey content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Research

Q4 2023 US Bank Outlook Survey
Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter 24th January Edition

Blog

Banking Essentials: January 24th

Blog

Banking Essentials: January 10th

Podcast

Title: Street Talk | Episode 121: Lessons learned from a tumultuous '23, potential read through to '24


Q4 2023 US Bank Outlook Survey

Highlights

Bankers expect little relief on deposit pricing in 2024 despite the two to three rate cuts projected for the federal funds rate this year.

The proportion of bankers expecting a decline in deposits at their institution over the next 12 months fell to the lowest level in S&P's first five surveys.

Expectations for loan growth increased for the third quarter in a row.

Download the reports
Click here