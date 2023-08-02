 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/portfolio-audits content esgSubNav
Highlights

Trucost looks at how Portfolio Audits can help investors to develop and communicate strategies to manage portfolio carbon and climate change liabilities.

Asset owners are coming under increased scrutiny from stakeholders and NGOs to better understand their exposure to carbon and climate change liabilities, including currently unaccounted for costs from increasing carbon legislation and the possibility of stranded assets.

Alongside potentially ‘unburnable’ fossil fuel reserves, factors such as decreasing clean technology costs, increasing water scarcity and intensifying ‘polluter pays’ regulations are just some of the current and emerging risks that could result in stranded assets, where environmentally unsustainable assets experience premature write-offs, downward revaluations or are converted to liabilities. These risks are rarely factored into company valuations and this has resulted in over-exposure to unsustainable assets throughout financial and economic systems. Trucost pioneered the use of Portfolio Audits over a decade ago as a tool for managing and communicating the environmental footprints and benefits of investment funds. Trucost has since assessed funds representing over $18 trillion in assets under management for the world’s largest pension funds and leading financial institutions.