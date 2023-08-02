Policy Making Comes To A Halt As COVID-19 Postpones State Legislative Sessions

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to consume the attention of the United States, policymakers across the country have taken steps to postpone or suspend their respective legislative sessions, ultimately halting any progress made in advancing energy policies.

As of March 20, approximately 31 states have modified their legislative sessions in some form whether by postponing sessions dates, temporarily adjourning or cancelling committee meetings until the foreseeable future. The four state legislatures that did not convene this year — Montana, Nevada, North Dakota and Texas — all cancelled or postponed interim committee meetings. In addition, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have issued a state of emergency or a public health emergency.

Regulatory Research Associates, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, provides some pertinent developments below. This information is not exhaustive and does not include all measures currently being taken across all jurisdictions. The situation is very fluid. The list has been compiled on a best-efforts basis and may not be comprehensive due to the rapid evolution of events. In the coming days and weeks, RRA expects additional developments to occur and will disseminate relevant details in a timely manner.

Alabama

The state Legislature is currently on a previously planned spring break and both chambers are expected to reconvene on March 31, at which a decision is expected to be made regarding the future of the legislative session. The Legislature meets for 30 legislative days spread across 105 calendar days. Currently, the 2020 legislative session is expected to adjourn on May 19.

Alaska

The Alaska Legislature approved a contingency plan that calls for the regular session to adjourn if at least five of 60 lawmakers test positive for the coronavirus. The plan also closes the state Capitol to members of the public.

During the 2020 legislative sessions, lawmakers are considering a few energy-related measures. House Bill 151 requires every electric utility to participate in an electric reliability organization if the utility operates in an interconnected electric energy transmission network served by an electric reliability organization certified by the commission. A utility would be prohibited from constructing a large energy facility unless certain requirements are met. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska would be tasked with adopting any necessary rules or regulations. Senate Bill 123 is similar to HB 151.

Senate Bill 48 would establish a goal that by 2025, 50% of the energy used by state and state-funded facilities be obtained from clean energy sources.

Arkansas

The state's fiscal session is set to convene on April 8; however, leadership in both chambers have stated that it will continue to review contingency plans for the session and will notify the public and media of any future scheduled changes.

California

California policymakers agreed to suspend the ongoing session until April 13; however, leadership in either chamber have the ability to extend the suspension or reconvene earlier.

The legislature is currently considering a handful of energy-related measures such as Assembly Bill 1847, which would the California Public Utilities Commission to appoint a public administrator to temporarily oversee the management of PG&E Corp. subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Co. if necessary to protect public safety. Policymakers are also reviewing Senate Bill 378, which would require a public utility to compensate customers for losses incurred when the utility shuts off power to prevent fires in dry and windy weather. Additionally, it would impose financial penalties for every hour a blackout remains in place per 50,000 customers.



Colorado

Recently, Democratic state Representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet tested positive for COVID-19, only a few days after the state legislature voted to temporarily adjourn until March 30. With news that a member has tested positive for the virus, the legislative leadership has stated that the suspension may be extended past the March 30 date.

Several energy-related measures are being considered by policymakers during the current session. House Bill 20-1018 would require the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to adopt renewable natural gas programs for large and small gas utilities. By 2035, at least 15% of gas purchased by a large natural gas utility would be required to be renewable gas. Small gas utilities would be permitted to opt-in to a small renewable gas program, as established by the commission.

Senate Bill 20-013 would allow for the Colorado PUC to consider applications by investor-owned utilities to propose, fund, construct, own and operate electric generation or storage facilities to demonstrate the feasibility of innovative energy technology projects. The measure defines innovative energy technology as a generation or storage technology that has minimal or no emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Connecticut

The legislative session has been suspended until March 30. A member of the House of Representatives, Democrat Jane Garibay, confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Legislative leadership is expected to meet on March 23 to discuss the potential of postponing the rest of the legislative session.

Several energy-related bills have been introduced during the 2020 session. House Bill 5350 would require the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, to reopen or initiate dockets for the sole purpose of evaluating whether a gas company should accelerate its existing schedule for the repair and replacement of aging infrastructure, as well as allow the PURA to set rates to protect the interests of ratepayers and ensure revenue recovery for gas companies.

Senate Bill 175 would, among other things, require the PURA to examine the utility service termination practices of the gas and electric distribution companies and report to the joint standing committee of the General Assembly having cognizance of matters relating to energy.

Delaware

The Delaware General Assembly has postponed its session until further notice.

So far in the 2020 session, legislators are considering Senate Substitute 1 Senate Bill 181, which would increase the state's renewable portfolio standard to 40% by 2035, with a solar carve out of 7%. Additionally, the measure would add solar water heater to the list of eligible energy resources.

District of Columbia

According the Council of the District of Columbia, the Council is "fully operational" and will continue to work virtually and offsite.

Georgia

On March 13, the Georgia General Assembly suspended its legislative session indefinitely. Both chambers passed House Resolution 1473, which calls for the House and Senate to reconvene for the 30th legislative day at a future date and time to be set by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker David Ralston.



Hawaii

As of March 17, the state Legislature is currently in recess until further notice. All previously scheduled hearings have been canceled and no additional hearings or public meetings will be scheduled until further notice.

Illinois

Legislative session operations have been cancelled for the week of March 23. According to the Illinois constitution, any legislation that is passed after May 31 would require a three-fifths majority to pass, a higher threshold than the simple majority vote measures requires during normal session.

Iowa

The legislative session was suspended for at least 30 days, or until April 15, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Several energy-related measures are being reviewed during the 2020 session. House File 347 would prohibit a rate-regulated electric utility from recovering costs associated with the closure of an electric power generating facility from the electric utility's customers or include such costs in customer rates or charges. House File 2247 would expand the membership of the Iowa Utilities Board to five regulators from three. House File 2510 would prohibit a utility that utilizes a future test year in a rate regulatory proceeding from proposing the use of multiple future test years in the same proceeding.

Senate File 105 would require rate-regulated electric utilities to either produce or purchase the following amounts of solar energy as specified: 1,500 MW by July 1, 2020; 2,000 MW by July 1, 2022; and 3,000 MW by July 1, 2025, and each year thereafter.

Kansas

After passing a state budget bill, Kansas lawmakers adjourned until April 27, leaving a slew of energy-related measures on the table. The state's Legislative Coordinating Council could vote to delay or cancel the rest of the scheduled session if the virus outbreak continues to overwhelm state policymakers.

Kansas state lawmakers recently introduced a measure, House Bill 2745, which would require the Kansas Corporation Commission to develop a comprehensive state energy plan. The plan would include statewide strategies to enhance energy system and infrastructure reliability, resiliency, safety and security, as well as promote diversity of the resources that supply energy to and within Kansas while preserving cost-effectiveness for consumers.

Another measure that was stalled due to the suspension of the legislative session was House Bill 2231, which would require the Kansas Corporation Commission to study electric rates and consider certain factors in establishing just and reasonable electric rates, such as the competitiveness of any proposed electric rate with those of comparable to public utilities in surrounding states.

Louisiana

The state Legislature has temporarily adjourned until March 31. A joint statement made by Senate President Page Cortez and Speaker of the House of Representatives Clay Schexnayder says that legislators "are encouraged to work together via telephone and e-mail to finalize potential issues with legislation so that those issues can be addressed when the legislature convenes again."

Maine

The Maine Legislature was set to adjourn on April 15; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the legislature adjourned sine die on March 17.

Maryland

In Maryland, the legislative session ended three weeks before the initial adjournment date and legislators passed over 650 measures. Members of the legislative leadership have expressed interest in reconvening during a special session in late May in order to take up any gubernatorial vetoes and other unfinished business.

During the shortened session, energy-related legislation in Maryland come up short as lawmakers passed only a handful of environmental-related bills, while leaving a majority of clean energy measures behind. Major energy-related measures such as companion bills House Bill 363 and Senate Bill 265, which would have modified the state's renewable portfolio standard so that by 2040, 100% of the state's energy would come from renewable resources, failed to pass the legislature during the expedited session. The bills would have also classified certain nuclear and natural gas power facilities as "clean and renewable energy," and allowed such facilities to accrue clean energy resource credits for each MWh of electricity derived from the facility.

In Maryland, measures introduced during the 2020 legislative session are not allowed to be carried over to the next year's session. If the legislative session was to reconvene at a later date this year, there is a possibility that certain energy measures may be taken up at that time. Another scenario would be that similar legislation could be introduced during the 2021 session.

Michigan

The legislative session will reconvene on March 25. Several energy-related measures are being reviewed during the 2020 session. House Bill 5143 requires the Michigan Public Servive Commission to establish a tariff that fairly values distributed solar based on the full costs and benefits to the grid, as well as eliminates the 1% cap on the amount of distributed generation in a utility service territory. House Bill 5420 modifies the renewable energy credit portfolio and mandates that by 2050, 100% of the state's energy would be produced from renewable energy sources.

Minnesota

The Minnesota Legislature effectively recessed until April 14 in order to attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19; however, members assured the public that they would still be working, but by alternative means, and would be available to the constituents by phone and email.

According to a statement issued by legislative leadership, "[t]he Legislative bodies and committees will meet in floor and committee session on an on-call basis from March 16 through April 14. This means there will not be standing floor and committee meetings, but we will meet on the House and Senate floors and in committees with advance notice to members and to the public. All meetings will be held in spaces that allow six feet of distance between individuals."

Several energy-related measures are being considered by policymakers during the current session. House File 3076 establishes a greenhouse has emissions goal to reduce emissions generated by state government entities by at least 50% from the 2005 level by 2030. House File 3718 would lift the prohibition placed on the construction of new nuclear-powered electric generating plants. House File 3150 would modify the appointment process for the chairman of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, requiring the governor to appoint a chairman, by and with the advice and consent of the senate.

Mississippi

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann assured the public that legislators will continue to work on legislation even though the Capitol will be closed.

In Mississippi, legislators adopted House Concurrent Resolution 65, which calls for the adjournment of the current legislative session until April 1, which then allows for legislators to reconvene until June 9. The resolution also states that if the legislature does not adjourn sine die by June 9, the regular session may be extended by 30 days until July 9.

Missouri

The Missouri Senate will not return until March 30, while the House of Representatives will convene as normally scheduled in order to approve a state budget.

Nebraska

As of March 17, the Nebraska Legislature suspended its session until further notice due to concerns of COVID-19. In tweet sent out on March 16, Sen. Adam Morfield stated about two-thirds of the members of the Legislature are in the high risk category if they contract the coronavirus.

New Hampshire

The 2020 legislative session has been suspended until April 10, and the State House will be closed to legislative members, legislative staff, and visitors.

Several energy-related measures are being considered during the 2020 session. House Bill 1430 would establish a commission to study the feasibility of the short-term attainment of a clean-energy electric grid. House Bill 715 requires the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission to investigate ways to enable energy storage projects to receive compensation for avoided transmission and distribution costs.

New Jersey

Legislative committee meetings scheduled for the weeks of March 16-20 were cancelled and meetings for the week of March 23 are similarly cancelled. New Jersey is at the beginning of a two-year session that extends through 2021. A handful of energy-related bills, including Assembly 1202/Senate 344, which would require that by energy year 2050, all electric power sold in the state by each electric power supplier and basic generation service provider be sourced from zero-carbon sources.

North Carolina

While the North Carolina General Assembly is set to reconvene on April 28, legislative leadership members issued a statement cancelling all interim committee meetings until April 1. Additionally, it calls for employees to work remotely and allow for "teleworking" until March 31. The statement also notes that "as April 1, 2020 approaches, we will provide additional guidance on whether these safeguards need to remain in place."

Pennsylvania

On March 18, General Assembly approved a resolution that temporarily adjusts its rules so members can participate and vote remotely using remote work technology. The temporary adjustment will expire at the end of July or when Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf lifts his emergency declaration, whichever comes first.

Several energy-related measures have been introduced during the state's two-year session. House Bill 11/Senate Bill 510 introduced in March 2019, would allow power generated from nuclear facilities operating within the PJM Interconnection to be included among the resources classified as "alternative energy sources" under state law. House Bill 1425 and Senate Bill 630 were introduced in May 2019, and both bills call for 100% of the energy consumed in the state to be sourced from renewable resources before 2050.

Rhode Island

The House of Representative and Senate sessions and all committee hearings for the week of March 23 have been canceled, in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Tennessee

On March 16, legislative leadership announced it has reached an agreement to modify the legislature's schedule and call for an early recess until June 1.



Vermont

The legislative session will convene on March 24. Lawmakers are expected to act on measures designed to help the state recover from the economic damage brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic.



Virginia

The regular session of the General Assembly adjourned on March 12, but the state Capitol is shutdown through March 30, in response to the pandemic. A reconvened session is normally held in mid- to late-April to address gubernatorial vetos or changes to passed legislation that are sought by the governor. This could be postponed.

Several energy-related bills have passed both chambers and are ripe for consideration by Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat. Senate Bill 851 would establish a mandatory renewable portfolio standard, such that 100% of the power consumed by customers of American Electric Power Co. Inc. subsidiary Appalachian Power Co., or APCO would come from renewables by 2050 and 100% of the power consumed by customers of Dominion Energy Inc. subsidiary Virginia Electric and Power Co., or VEPCO, would come from renewables by 2045. The measure also includes specific carve outs for solar, wind, off-shore wind and battery storage.

Senate Bill 1607/House Bill 998 would allow VEPCO to recover offshore wind investment through a limited issue rider. House Bill 981/Senate Bill 1027 would start the process for the state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

House Bill 234 would create a Division of Offshore Wind to develop a Virginia offshore wind master plan. House Bill 167 calls for heightened SCC review of new gas capacity contracts the electric utilities seek to recover through their fuel factors. House Bill 528 states that the SCC would determine the amortization period for recovery of any appropriate costs due to the early retirement of any coal-fired or natural gas-fired electric generation facilities owned or operated by APCO or VEPCO.

Senate Bill 94 would amend the "Virginia Energy Plan" to include as a goal ensuring "the adequate supply of natural gas necessary to ensure the reliability of the electricity supply and the needs of businesses during the transition to renewable energy." Senate Bill 731 would change the benchmarks the SCC uses to determine the authorized ROEs for utilities beginning July 1, 2020.

Wisconsin

The state Senate has postponed its March floor session and will reconvene later in the spring to take up pending legislation that already has passed the Assembly. Additionally, the Senate may hold a virtual session instead of meeting in person.

For a discussion of the pandemic's impact on pending regulatory proceedings and regulatory mechanism, see the RRA articles With realities of coronavirus taking shape, impact felt on meetings, rate cases and Existing regulatory mechanisms could blunt Coronavirus impact on US utilities.

Regulatory Research Associates is a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

For a complete, searchable listing of RRA's in-depth research and analysis, please go to the S&P Global Market Intelligence Energy Research Library.