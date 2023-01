Governments across the world are supporting the uptake of electric vehicles, with efforts focused on improving air quality, meeting greenhouse gas emissions targets, bridging cost gaps between EVs and internal combustion engines, and lowering fuel unit consumption. This article compares the incentive policies in seven of the top markets for EVs and highlights the policy paths for these countries, depending on their stage of fleet electrification.

In 2018, China was the largest EV market and accounted for 58% of sales, followed by the U.S. at 17%. The top seven countries, which also included Norway, Germany, the U.K., Japan and France, made up 88% of global sales. Norway was the global leader in penetration, with 46% of new car sales in 2018, according to the International Energy Agency. These outcomes are intractably linked to the policies in place in each market.

EV incentive policies can be set under a technology-neutral framework — where companies can invest in either improving fuel economies of internal combustion engines, or ICEs, or EV production — or under a pure zero-emissions framework biased toward EVs and zero-emissions vehicles, or ZEVs.

The same policy tool is also being used very differently across countries at a single point in time. China is phasing out EV purchase subsidies to encourage industry cost-effectiveness and contribute to long-term uptake, while Germany will increase EV purchase subsidies by 50% from 2020 to further promote uptake as the country's transport sector has fallen behind national-level reductions in CO2 emissions since 1990.

Regulatory framework for vehicle production, consumption

Vehicle production and import regulations are typically set by a national corporate average fuel efficiency, or CAFE, program and greenhouse gas standards. CAFE is technology-neutral as automakers can choose to invest in EV production capacity or improving ICE fuel economy, allowing each automaker to focus on their technical strength.

The U.S. and Japan have adopted technology-neutral policy frameworks set by their respective national CAFE standards. China is transitioning to become more technology-neutral, with the discussion document to the Dual Credit Policy 2021-23 suggesting the inclusion of low fuel-consumption vehicles in the calculation of new energy vehicles credits to give automakers more options to earn the credit.

The EU's stringent CO2 reduction targets is biased in favor of ZEVs, and EU member states, including Germany, the Netherlands, Slovenia, France, the U.K., Spain and Portugal, dominate the list of countries with timelines to ban the sale of new ICEs.

EV sales are commonly supported by purchase subsidies. National-level subsidies can be given at the point of sale, as in China, the U.K., France and Germany, or through federal tax rebates claimed after the purchase, as in the U.S. As of November, the U.S. provides the highest national purchase subsidy of US$7,500 per vehicle; however, retrospective tax rebates can be less effective in incentivizing purchase as it ties up the customer's capital between purchase and rebate.

Ultimately, the final EV purchase decision will be determined by whether the incentive package — including differences in EV prices, available tax exemptions, national and regional subsidies, charger access, petrol versus electricity prices and end-of-life scrappage value — can close the gap between the total cost of ownership against ICEs in a given country. For example, Norway does not provide purchase subsidies but still has the highest EV penetration rate globally.

Regional level EV incentives

City or regional EV policies provide a further level of incentives as they can be more ambitious than national policies and geared to address local air quality and health issues related to tailpipe emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. For example, U.S. states administer various purchase rebates, and until June, Chinese provinces had been able to provide additional purchase subsidies.

In Europe, Paris and Scotland have set earlier timelines to ban ICE vehicles compared to the national targets of France and the U.K. ZEVs receive a discount in London's Ultra Low Emission Zone and are waived from the London congestion charge. Meanwhile, Rome aspires to ban all diesel cars from the city center in the absence of a national target.



The table below shows the timeline for ICE sales bans across countries and regions.

Policy focus by fleet electrification stages

EV promotion policies will also evolve according to each economy's fleet electrification progress.

1. The early stages of fleet electrification generally see monetary and nonmonetary incentives that encourage new energy vehicle purchase and production, including purchase subsidies, tax rebates, registration fee waivers, CAFE and greenhouse gas standards. 2. The mid stages see investments to ensure the continuity of fleet electrification, combined generally with declining subsidies. Policies include funding for battery research to lower costs, continued charger installation to improve access, and affordable electricity prices during peak availability. 3. Long-term EV promotion is geared toward banning the sale of ICEs for complete fleet electrification and zero emissions. Introduction of taxes on EVs is likely to compensate for the revenue losses from declining ICE use, which should help maintain fiscal budgets for infrastructure repairs and investments.

Regulators catching up with EV battery recycling

Regulators are catching up with the rise of lithium-ion batteries in vehicles; existing regulations mostly target these batteries in portable electronics and lead-acid and nickel-cadmium batteries in vehicles. A 2019 review of EU's Battery Directive comments shows that the current classification of lithium batteries, which has seen new applications in transport, "does not reflect its growing importance," and the recycling target set in the directive is too low considering the high-value metals contained in these batteries.

Unlike batteries in consumer electronics, automotive batteries cannot be easily disposed of by individuals and are generally collected at points of repair or scrappage. Regulations, however, can support the creation of a recycling framework that also processes and reuses and recycles valuable contents, a cycle that encompasses automakers, battery-makers, raw material producers, recyclers and future end users. Since 2018, China has been updating its policies specific to end-of-life vehicle batteries, enforcing extended producer responsibility and creating a national power battery traceability platform. More policy announcements are expected as China continues to establish a full EV recycling policy framework. In the U.S., lithium-ion battery rules vary significantly from state to state.

Industry players and regulators will need to continue to work for the creation of a functional and profitable recycling framework that minimizes health and environmental hazards.

The table below summaries EV policies across the top seven markets. You can access a more detailed version of the chart here.

EV incentive policies across Europe, the U.S., China and Japan have driven sales, but ongoing policy support is still needed to continue fleet electrification as average EV prices are still higher than that of ICE vehicles on a nonsubsidized basis. While CAFE, greenhouse gas and fiscal incentives are already part of governments' legislative and fiscal frameworks, ambitious EV sales targets and long-term ICE bans are nonbinding and can be withdrawn. In 2017, India aspired to ban new ICE sales by 2030 but backtracked in 2019 in recognition of domestic employment in ICE production.

As fleet electrification continues, future policies could look very different as governments will need to shift from encouraging sales to increasing focus on charger installation, battery recycling, setting the ICE ban time frame and introducing taxes on EVs.

Between incentive policies and customers lie EV automakers and the entire lithium-ion battery supply chain. While some automakers are lobbying against electrification, clear policy signals have pushed the majority of automakers to commit to EV design, research and capacity investment. Automakers' plans and investments in EV production has formed a second pair of hands for fleet electrification, and we will discuss this topic in detail in the next article.