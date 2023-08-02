 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/point4-social-stock-exchange-impact-report content esgSubNav
Point4 Social Stock Exchange Impact Report
Highlights

Point4's report to the Social Stock Exchange - the world’s first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities.

This impact report was written by Trucost as part of Point4’s submission to the Social Stock Exchange, an organization which provides access to the world’s first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities.

Point4 is a vegetation management company using LiDAR, geospatial and satellite technology enabling the utility and service sectors to design efficient strategies to eliminate power outages, reduce regulatory compliance costs and create environmental and business efficiencies. Point4’s strategic advantage comes from its patent pending processes and the effective integration of core technologies, including digital mapping, LiDAR Aerial data capture, hand held laser range finder and satcom data transfer. This digitalized process control system is built from the ground up and designed around the Energy Networks Association, Engineering Regulations G55/2 regulatory framework, and meets the practical needs of electricity transmission and distribution companies, surveyors, tree cutting contractors and regulators alike.