PJM Renewables Growth Outlook Stable Despite Maryland RPS Update

Despite the major enhancement of Maryland's renewable portfolio standard, the projected percentage of generation in the PJM Interconnection that comes from renewables did not change between the second- and third-quarter S&P Global Market Intelligence power forecasts. This is attributable to Ohio's reduction of its own standard. The makeup of resources to support the new policies shifts from a majority wind to a majority solar.

Maryland passed Senate Bill 516 in May, which enhanced the state's RPS to 50% by 2030, with 14.5% coming from solar and including at least 1,200 MW of capacity from offshore wind. Only a few weeks later, Ohio passed the controversial House Bill 6, which provides subsidies for two nuclear plants and two coal plants while repealing the state's energy efficiency standards and cutting the RPS from 12.5% by 2027 to 8.5% by 2027; the solar requirement of 0.5% by 2027 was also eliminated. Both bills passed after Market Intelligence produced its second-quarter power forecast, and the third-quarter update reflects these revisions. No other states in the PJM territory changed their standards between quarterly updates, but the forecast for natural gas prices was updated, with reductions in PJM natural gas prices expected through 2030.

As of the second-quarter forecast, wind and solar power were projected to generate 12.4%, or 110 TWh, of PJM's total generation by 2030, including 24 TWh in Ohio and Maryland to comply with their combined renewable standards. After the bills passed, the third-quarter forecast projects 12.2% of PJM's net generation to come from wind and solar by 2030, with 26 TWh forecast to come from Ohio and Maryland.

Though there is only a minor change in the total generation from wind and solar, the generation mix changes greatly due to the RPS revisions in each state. Under the RPS policies previously in place, Market Intelligence forecast 1,659 MW of installed capacity from wind and 1,367 MW of solar in Maryland by 2030 and 4,710 MW of wind and 846 MW of solar in Ohio. Maryland's new standard spurs solar investment in particular, with the policy driving 4,991 MW of solar and 2,447 MW of wind builds, 1,200 MW of which is offshore. Ohio is now forecast to only need 2,693 MW of wind by 2030. The largest differences come from the addition of the Maryland solar in-state carve-out, which increases solar generation by 269% in 2030, while the offshore carve-out aids to increase wind generation by 58%. By contrast, the Ohio rollback is forecast to decrease solar generation by a slight 5.6% and wind generation by 31%.

Maryland's development pipeline currently comprises 1,007 MW of wind, 888 MW of which is offshore, and 617 MW of solar. For RPS compliance, Maryland needs an additional 1,300 MW of solar capacity in the near term to reach the necessary 2.1 TWh of generation in 2020. Market Intelligence projects that 47% of Maryland's RPS compliance will come from wind by 2030, including the remaining 300 MW of offshore wind. Ohio is projected to meet its standard with 90% wind, starting with the 2,115 MW of currently planned capacity through 2021. The 795 MW of solar projects in development through 2020 already surpass the solar carve-out target for 2019, with no additional capacity needed beyond 2020.

Between quarterly forecast updates, the PJM-wide wind capacity forecast decreased from 27.9 GW to 25.6 GW, while generation forecasts declined from 93.6 TWh to 86.3 TWh. These correspond to changes of 2.3 GW and 7.3 TWh, respectively. Solar capacity and generation are forecast to increase by 3.4 GW and 5.6 TWh, respectively. Contributing to the solar increase is a net gain of 3.6 GW attributable to the Maryland and Ohio policy changes. The decrease in wind capacity between Maryland and Ohio, however, only accounts for 0.6 GW.

The remaining decrease in wind generation can be explained by economic updates between quarters. Decreasing natural gas prices have an impact on the relative investibility of renewable resources compared to new gas plants. Wintertime gas prices saw a 10% decrease between the second and third quarters in TETCO M3, Lebanon and TCO hubs, reducing the economic margin that wind resources would be gathering during their peak production periods. This contributes to the overall reduction in wind resources being built across all of PJM. With New Jersey rejoining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and a market so sensitive to gas prices, renewables may regain an economic advantage in New Jersey, driving higher renewables growth.

