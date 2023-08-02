Peak Water: Risks Embedded in Japanese Supply Chains

Many companies in the Nikkei 225 are likely to be exposed to water-related financial risk through their supply chains. Understanding which suppliers are most exposed to water shortages and floods is important in order to secure supplies and stabilize input costs.

Japan’s environmental reporting guidelines for business and initiatives such as the CEO Water Mandate, CERES Aqua Gauge and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development Global Water Tool 2011 all encourage companies to collect and monitor data on water use and discharge. Companies need to understand risks to water resources that their businesses depend on. Although the timing and exact location of water risks can be uncertain, an understanding of the likelihood of water scarcity and flooding can be used to make operations and supply chains more resilient. Among the report's key findings are that supply chains are responsible for three-quarters of the water used by all 225 companies. Water intensity varies among food and beverage, personal and household goods and automobiles and parts companies. If suppliers to personal and household goods companies were to pay water prices that reflect water scarcity in Asia, water costs passed through the supply chain could equate to 84% of earnings on average.