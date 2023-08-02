Companies need to set science-based targets that reflect the Paris climate change agreement and country carbon reduction plans.

On 22 April 2016, world leaders met to sign the Paris climate change agreement – a legally binding agreement to limit global warming to well below two degrees Celsius with the ambition of achieving 1.5°C limit. The agreement requires net zero emissions of man-made greenhouse gases from 2050. Companies need to set science-based targets that reflect the agreement and carbon reduction plans for countries in which they operate and from where they source supplies. This may involve reviewing existing carbon targets to see if they are still fit for purpose. Trucost can help companies in all sectors and regions to develop science-based targets and achieve a range of benefits.