Origination growth at major US digital lenders decelerating in recent quarters

Major U.S. digital lenders reported sizable growth in 2018, but multiple factors caused the pace of origination growth to soften after a strong recovery in 2017.

Cumulative originations by 16 major U.S. digital lenders topped $168 billion by year-end 2018, growing at a compound quarterly rate of 17.8% since the fourth quarter of 2013, according to company disclosures and S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates.

Annual origination volumes grew at 28.3% year over year in 2017 to help pull the industry out of the doldrums of 2016. In 2018, that number dropped to 20.1%. While the three segments covered — personal-focused, SME-focused, and student-focused lenders — had very different growth trajectories, only the student-focused segment saw net year-over-year contractions in its quarterly volumes in 2018. Those contractions were driven largely by the business decisions of an evolving Social Finance Inc.

The SoFi pivot

Numbers for the student-focused lending segment on our focus list are dominated by SoFi's origination activity. SoFi accounted for over 80% of the segment's estimated cumulative originations as of year-end 2018. The segment saw rapid origination growth in 2017 but slowed dramatically in 2018 as SoFi altered the course of its business.

CEO Anthony Noto, who took over in 2018, appears to be steering the company away from its dependence on lending and toward a more diversified portfolio of services. The process of diversification had begun under founder and former CEO Mike Cagney. The company started offering new lending products such as personal loans and mortgages in 2014 to complement its student refinance business and began offering wealth management and life insurance services as early as 2016. However, Noto seems to be pushing much more aggressively in this direction, dramatically expanding the company's product line since taking over.

When a company of SoFi's scale alters its strategic direction so quickly, there are bound to be significant disruptions. The company recorded a $200 million adjusted loss in the second quarter of 2018 after writing down several legacy loans, Bloomberg reported. The company's originations in the fourth quarter of 2018 declined approximately 47% year over year. While origination growth may return in the future, SoFi's business as a whole will be structurally less dependent on its lending activity.

Other student-focused lenders may be capitalizing on SoFi's retraction. Navient Corp., which acquired Earnest Operations LLC in late 2017, has expanded its Private Education Refinance Loan, or PERL, business greatly since the acquisition. Navient began originating PERL loans with the acquisition of Earnest, including $984 million in the first three months of 2019. Assuming a major portion of Navient's PERL origination business is handled by the Earnest platform, we estimate that Earnest's origination volume grew 72% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnest is still small compared to SoFi in terms of cumulative originations, but it appears to be growing quickly as a competitor.

Cautious personal-focused lenders

The personal-focused lenders on our list have largely maintained double-digit year-over-year growth rates since the second quarter of 2017. However, those rates have been in a downward trend. LendingClub Corp. and Upstart Network Inc. have contributed significantly to the segment's recent growth. Prosper Marketplace Inc., however, has reduced originations in recent quarters.

In 2018, LendingClub recorded quarterly origination volumes that exceeded the previous high set in early 2016. The company underwent significant changes to its business model in 2016 and 2017 after investors pulled back funding due to concerns around the marketplace funding model. These changes included retaining a larger proportion of loans on balance sheet and systematically tightening credit underwriting. These efforts have satisfied major investor concerns, including from highly credit-sensitive investors. Banks accounted for 49% of the company's funding in the first quarter of 2019 as opposed to 34% in the same period three years ago. Credit tightening has also led to an increase in the proportion of higher quality credits in LendingClub's portfolio as measured by the company's proprietary scoring model. LendingClub was able to grow quarterly originations despite these tightening efforts, a potential indicator that much of the target market remains untapped. In 2018, the company received 14 million applications, a 35% increase over the previous year.

Prosper has also been shifting its portfolio mix to higher quality credits. The proportion of AA, A, and B rated loans in its pool of loans increased from 41.8% to 57.7% between 2017 and 2018. Volume contraction has accompanied credit tightening at Prosper. But as credit standards have tightened, origination volumes have declined, falling 1.4% in 2018 and another 19.6% in the first quarter from year-ago levels.

A new leader in SME lending

SME-focused lenders saw the most robust growth of the three segments in 2018, growing annual originations 45.3% year over year. However, even they saw growth rates decline toward the end of 2018. Year-over-year origination growth was 23.7% in the first quarter of this year, compared with 54.6% in the first quarter of 2018. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates, PayPal Holdings Inc.'s merchant lending businesses originated more loans than previous segment leader On Deck Capital Inc. in 2018, with over $2.8 billion in PayPal merchant loans compared to approximately $2.5 billion at OnDeck.

OnDeck grew originations 17.4% in 2018 and 7.7% in the first quarter of 2019, on a year-over-year basis. Despite the growth, the company has alluded to perceived weakness in the small business environment; it has tightened credit and increased loss reserves in recent quarters.

PayPal, however, does not appear to be applying the brakes. We estimate PayPal grew annual originations of SME loans by nearly 90% in 2018 from year-ago levels and maintained that pace of growth in the first quarter of 2019. The company acquired Swift Financial in 2017 to augment its merchant lending business. It also sold its consumer credit portfolio to Synchrony Financial last year, potentially freeing up capital for use on the merchant lending side.

PayPal's merchant lending divisions benefit from synergies inherent in its business model. For example, PayPal already has an existing relationship with many of its borrowers through its payment processor service, which may alleviate marketing and distribution costs. The company has access to relevant cash flow data that may allow it to underwrite and track a borrower's financials more efficiently than many of its competitors. PayPal also derives efficiencies in servicing the loan; repayments of PayPal Working Capital advances are siphoned directly from merchant payments collected through PayPal. Factors like these combine to distinguish the dynamics of PayPal's merchant lending business from other pure-play digital lenders.