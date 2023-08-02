The state of corporate carbon disclosure in North America

In 2015, external reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions continued to climb among North American companies.

Trucost analyzed voluntary corporate disclosures to the CDP to determine the most commonly reported categories of supply chain emissions and downstream emissions, the types of reporting companies and how their emissions were measured. Among the key findings are that over 30% of North American companies disclosing to CDP are now reporting the GHG emissions associated with their waste management and purchased goods and services. Of these emissions categories, the largest increase in reporting was for waste management, up 67% since 2014. Eighty-seven North American companies disclosed GHG emissions associated with the downstream use of their products.