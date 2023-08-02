New England's shrinking generation fleet could pressure forward capacity markets

Previously, ISO New England had success attracting bids from generators via its forward capacity market auction to replace retiring generation. Coming out of the 2015 forward capacity auction, ISO-NE procured approximately 1,800 MW for 2019 in-service to replace 1,500 MW of retiring generation at Brayton Point and 700 MW at Pilgrim Nuclear station. In many cases, successful bidding generation utilized brownfield sites with a lower-cost basis to bid at lower prices and drive clearing prices down.

Since the auction for 2019 in-service, procured new capacity has fallen to lower levels, and the next round of capacity retirements may not be fully offset by capacity additions. S&P Global Market Intelligence projects that this could drive a return of cleared capacity prices to 2017-18 levels. To assess this, Market Intelligence evaluated two potential capacity changes relative to its most recent forecast: the impact of the retirement of Mystic River 8 and 9 in 2023 and the impact if the Clear River Energy Center, originally bid and cleared for 2019 in-service, is not completed.

The retirement request of Exelon's 1,700 MW Mystic 8 and 9 was denied and the resource was made a price-taker in the ISO-NE 13th forward capacity auction covering reliability year 2022-23. ISO-NE recently clarified the rules for market reentry and is working on a plan for winter fuel security. Nevertheless, ISO-NE currently expects that Mystic 8 and 9 will exit the market in 2023.

The online date of 1,080 MW Clear River Energy Center under development by Invenergy LLC has been delayed in part due to permitting issues with Rhode Island's Energy Facilities Siting Board. As of March 31, Market Intelligence projects the Clear River Energy Center enters service for the 2022-23 reliability year.

Taken together, these facilities represent more than 5% of ISO-NE's installed capacity. Losing either might pressure capacity markets, and losing both would severely reduce the region's capacity surplus. Market Intelligence compared two scenarios to its current projection of capacity prices: Mystic retires and Clear River moves ahead, and Mystic retires and Clear River does not move ahead.

The forecasting process was carried out with Mystic 8 and 9 both retiring in 2023 and the Clear River Energy Center not being built, resulting in 2,780 MW less capacity in ISO-NE than the Market Intelligence forecast as of the first quarter of 2019. An additional sensitivity was computed with Mystic 8 and 9 retiring in 2023 and the Clear River Energy Center coming online in December 2021, resulting in a 1,700-MW reduction in capacity from presently projected levels.

Market Intelligence estimates that a reduction in ISO-NE capacity of 2,780 MW would increase the forecast price from $1.94/kW-month to $7.03/kW-month for the 2023-24 reliability year. The current ISO-NE demand curve features a level tranche, or shelf, that is priced at $7.03/kW-month. The shelf price tends to limit price movements in the cleared result. In the second scenario evaluated, i.e., the 1,700-MW reduction due to retirement of Mystic 8 and 9, Market Intelligence estimates that the ISO-NE capacity market forecast price increases more modestly, from $1.94/kW-month to $2.96/kW-month in the 2023-24 reliability year but then grows substantially by 2024-25. Capacity prices reach the shelf price of $7.03/kW-month in 2026-27 with only Mystic retired. With both plants available, the Market Intelligence Power Forecast projection is for capacity prices lower than $7.03/kW-month all years prior to 2030.

The sensitivity of estimated capacity prices to the availability of these generators is due to both the region's demand and supply curves being very steep. For example, in 2025-26, the scenario with Mystic 8 and 9 retiring in 2023 and the Clear River Energy Center not being built results in the highest price of $7.03/kW-month — the shelf price of the demand curve. The scenario with Mystic 8 and 9 retiring in 2023 and the Clear River Energy Center being built by 2022 results in a lower price of $6.38/kW-month. The current Market Intelligence Power Forecast that includes both Mystic and Clear River pushes the supply curve well off the shelf, resulting in the lowest price in 2025-26 of $2.60/kW-month.

In addition to the two generating facilities considered for this analysis, additional supply may become available to ISO-NE in the years ahead. Hydro-Quebec has a signed agreement to supply renewable hydroelectric power to Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, and this resource could also provide firm capacity if the project moves forward with the necessary transmission facilities. The region is also moving ahead with mandates to build offshore wind facilities that may provide additional capacity value to the region. The development of either of these supplies would mitigate the impact of lost capacity from Mystic and Clear River, although the outcomes for capacity markets will be critically sensitive to the timing of the resources and the amount of firm capacity that can be bid.

To see wholesale price, supply and demand projections, see the S&P Global Market Intelligence Power Forecast.

Steve Piper contributed to this article.