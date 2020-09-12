Near-Term Growth A Greater Challenge, Says US Life & Annuity Market Report

The sharp increase in direct premiums and considerations for U.S. life, annuity, and accident and health insurers in 2018 set a high bar for the industry in 2019, even before interest rates began to slump.

Given the nature of that year-over-year comparison and emerging challenges on the macroeconomic front, particularly in the form of potential easing by the Federal Reserve, S&P Global Market Intelligence's projections in the newly released U.S. Life and Annuity Market Report reflect cautious near- and intermediate-term outlooks for expansion.

While we continue to expect growth in direct business volume on an annual basis throughout the next five years, projected growth rates of 3.1% and 3.7% in 2019 and 2020, respectively, compare unfavorably to a historically strong 2018 result. Direct premiums and considerations surged by more than 7.7%, which marked the industry's highest growth rate in 12 years.

Historical results referenced in the report and this article are based on the aggregation of data at the line-of-business level reported by U.S.-domiciled entities that file life statement blanks with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The analysis excludes select entities that generated the vast majority of their business from outside the United States.

The latter caveat was particularly impactful in 2018, given an internal reorganization at Aflac Inc. that resulted in a shift of Japan business from the U.S. branch of American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus (Aflac) and, as such, outside the scope of U.S. statutory data. With direct premiums and considerations at American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus plunging by $10.16 billion to $8.37 billion in 2018, the industry's rate of increase on an unadjusted, total-filed basis was just over 6%.

Positive sales trends

The ordinary individual annuity line — and fixed and indexed annuities to be more specific — served as the driver of the industry's outsized 2018 expansion. They also represent the leading factor in our more conservative projections for future growth.

Direct ordinary individual annuity premiums and considerations soared by 14.6% in 2018 as the cloud of uncertainty related to implementation and enforcement of the U.S. Department of Labor's fiduciary rule lifted during the first half of the year. S&P Global Market Intelligence does not track annuity sales, but direct first-year and single premiums — which serve as an indicator of new business volume — spiked by 18.6% in 2018, offsetting a 4.5% retreat in renewal premiums and considerations.

A March 2018 decision by the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals effectively struck down the fiduciary rule, which drew stiff industry opposition particularly pertaining to a best-interests contract exemption that conferred a private right of legal action related to commission-based products.

Growth rates in direct ordinary individual annuity premiums and considerations picked up materially beginning in the second quarter of 2018. They then benefited from easy year-over-year comparisons in the third and fourth quarters of the year as the fiduciary rule-related uncertainty had reached its apex during the same periods in 2017. Results for the first quarter of 2019 also benefited from a favorable comparison, with direct ordinary individual annuity premiums and considerations rising 16.6% year over year.

Given expectations for much more modest growth rates in the second half of 2019, S&P Global Market Intelligence projects growth in direct first-year and single premiums of 4.7% for the ordinary individual annuity business for the full year. Including renewal business, we project growth for 2019 of 4.4% — a rate that would compare favorably to the industry's annual results for the four-year period entering 2018. Projected growth rates for 2020 are a few basis points higher.

The LIMRA Secure Retirement Institute's full-year 2019 forecast for overall annuity sales as issued in April calls for growth at a midpoint of about 5%, with strength in indexed and fixed-rate annuities offsetting weakness in the variable annuity market.

Life units of American International Group Inc. ranked as the top sellers of U.S. individual annuities in 2018, according to LIMRA Secure Retirement Institute survey results, based both on overall sales and sales of fixed products. They also posted the highest amount of direct first-year and single premium ordinary individual annuity business among any domestic group, according to U.S. statutory data.

The NAIC data does not include a view of direct business volume to the same degree of granularity as the LIMRA survey, but results from the annual annuity supplement shows a dramatic rise in individual indexed annuities between 2013 and 2018 both on an absolute basis and relative to individual variable annuities in the general and separate accounts.

Sales of products other than individual annuities should also help fuel the industry's expansion in the coming years, though not necessarily to the same effect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence projects direct group annuity premiums and considerations to decline by 1.9% in 2019 resulting from a particularly active year for pension risk transfers in 2018. Single premiums in the group annuity line surged by 29.1% in 2018. It was the third double-digit percentage increase in that measure of business volume in the past seven years, but the past two instances have been followed by retreats in the following year. MetLife Inc., which entered a pension risk transfer deal with FedEx Corp. in May 2018, was among the entities showing strong group annuity growth.

The U.S. Life and Annuity Insurance Market Report also examines the potential for the use of wearable devices and accelerated underwriting to stimulate sales of traditional life insurance products. Direct ordinary life first-year and single premiums slumped by 5.4% in 2018, which marked the first year-over-year decline since 2014 and the largest in recent memory. The 0.9% increase in direct ordinary life premiums, including renewal business, represented the slowest rate of change since a 1.2% decline in 2009.

Our outlook calls for a pickup in first-year and single premiums in 2019 and a return to the more characteristic growth rates of between 2% and 3% in total direct ordinary life premiums over the next five years, driven by factors such as favorable demographic trends and expected high levels of employment.

A coming storm?

With the yield on the 10-year Treasury ending the second quarter at only 2% amid concerns about geopolitical strife and the potential for a forthcoming economic downturn, previous interest rate expectations for full year 2019 appear overly optimistic.

The third-party projections utilized in our 2018 U.S. Life and Annuity Insurance Market Report contemplated an average 10-year Treasury yield of 3.42% for 2019, for example. Industry participants that had successfully navigated the low-for-long interest rate environment may have applied greater conservatism in their internal projections, but the potential for product repricing could weigh on annuity sales in the near term. Expectations for lower new money yields for an industry that has experienced stagnant net yields on invested assets in recent years could also impact companies' willingness to proceed aggressively from a sales standpoint.

The 2020 U.S. presidential election also looms as a potential worry. Rhetoric about Medicare For All initiatives among some leading Democratic candidates creates longer-term doubts as to whether growth in other and group accident and health premiums can continue at levels achieved in the recent past, though certain of the proposals would leave supplementary health products to private insurers.

The rates of growth in direct accident and health premiums accelerated in each of the past three years, reaching 7.8% in 2018. Our outlook calls for lower levels of expansion more in line with historical trends over the next five years, but dramatic shifts in federal healthcare policy could alter our view, particularly for 2022 and 2023.

Efforts by states to institute their own fiduciary rules in the spirit of the former Labor Department effort create compliance challenges for the industry. They also foreshadow a potential renewed push by a Democratic presidential administration to pursue the issue at the federal level.

The impact of shifts in federal policy has contributed to volatility in net premiums and considerations that already existed as a result of M&A transactions and U.S.-domiciled companies' pursuit of capital-efficient transfers of business through reinsurance arrangements with entities outside the scope of statutory data.

Transactions by Hannover Life Reassurance Co. of America in response to the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax provision of December 2017 federal tax reform legislation, for example, contributed to a $12.81 billion year-over-year increase in the amount of ordinary individual annuity premiums and considerations it ceded in 2018. All told, a 150.4% increase in ceded ordinary individual annuity premiums and considerations for the year led net business volume in that line to tumble 7.4% during a year of historic strength in direct writings.

S&P Global Market Intelligence projects net premiums and considerations will rise at a faster pace than direct business in ordinary individual annuities and across all lines with projected net 2019 growth rates of 22.7% and 9.1%, respectively, though those figures remain subject to considerable uncertainty owing to the timing of internal and external transactions.

Methodology

The projections represent the product of a sum-of-the-parts analysis of line-of-business-level results for private carriers in the U.S. life, annuity, and accident and health industry modeled largely on Exhibits 1 and 2 to annual statutory statements. While S&P Global Market Intelligence does not project results for individual carriers or life groups, certain significant company-specific activities help inform the line-of-business level outlook. In addition, the outlook attempts to exclude the impact of select one-off events that involved the on-shoring or offshoring of business to such an extent that it dramatically impacted industry level financials on a historical basis. Macroeconomic inputs reflect consensus estimates compiled by The Wall Street Journal and the outlook published by the Congressional Budget Office in January. The outlook is subject to change periodically and as events warrant.