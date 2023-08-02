Natural Capital at risk: A Study of the Top 100 Business Impacts

This prospectus outlines research which has been commissioned by ICAEW from Trucost on behalf of the TEEB for Business Coalition. The research aims to provide a ranking of corporate impacts on the natural environment and by highlighting the scale of the financial risk, provoke debate about what this means for long-term business and shareholder value.

The value of nature is increasingly visible as business demand for natural capital increases. Environmental events stemming from this demand and leading directly to lower profitability, or indirectly via social pressure may increasingly precede regulation with little or no warning. This study builds on TEEB’s report The Economics of Ecosystems and Biodiversity in Business and Enterprise by quantifying, in monetary terms, the natural capital at risk across specific business sectors at a regional level. The study demonstrates that the risks and opportunities from sustainable business practices can be private as well as collective, and therefore how, by taking pre-emptive action, businesses can gain a competitive advantage while meeting corporate sustainability goals. In doing so, the study is also a tool for investors to understand the scale and distribution of natural capital risk across their portfolios; how this has, and will continue to become financial risk; and how this can be mitigated through informed asset selection.