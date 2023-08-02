 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/moving-forward-with-sdgs-metrics-for-action content esgSubNav
Moving Forward With SDGs: Metrics for Action
Highlights

Trucost proposes a best practice approach for companies and investors looking to align their ESG strategies with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The private sector is mobilizing to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all.

In constant pursuit of returning shareholder value, corporations are looking for ways that SDG-aligned strategies can give a true measure of shareholder value. Financial institutions are voicing their support and creating investment opportunities, companies are identifying business value and reporting their contributions, and a multitude of frameworks are emerging to fill the gap between ambition and attainment. To increase the pace, market participants require a practical toolkit of fit-for-purpose metrics and analytics. Based on Trucost’s experience analyzing corporate and investor non-financial performance metrics and disclosure over the past 15 years, we propose the following set of best practice criteria for private sector SDG alignment that we believe are foundational for more widespread adoption based on credible, robust disclosures.