Monetizing Natural Capital

Utilyx commissioned Trucost to calculate the environment benefits of the energy centre at Addenbrooke’s hospital based in Cambridge, United Kingdom, which deploys a decentralised energy solution comprising Combined Heat and Power (CHP) technology, gas boilers, a biomass boiler and an incinerator.

The energy centre has an environmental footprint which is a net benefit in comparison to operations should the energy centre not have been constructed. This assessment quantifies the environmental impacts associated with the activities of the energy centre (including its construction and operation) compared against an appropriate baseline candidate over a 25-year lifetime. For each activity, we considered the most material environmental key performance indicators including greenhouse gases, air pollution and water consumption, and used a combination of primary and secondary data sources to quantify each impact. By quantifying the reduction in the environmental costs achieved by new technologies, this analysis demonstrates how Utilyx can continue to deliver value to its customers and investors and at the same time look for ways to return value to the environment.