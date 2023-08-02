Midstream M&A Asset Transactions Rose 53% In 2019 By Total Capital Deployed

Of the top 10 announced asset acquisitions of 2019, which totaled $15.8 billion, eight were driven by midstream enterprises, while the remaining two transactions were steered by private equity.

The 2019 top 10 deals captured $13.6 billion, or 86% of the announced asset acquisition spending; the remaining 29 asset deals totaled $2.2 billion.

Midstream asset acquisitions activity in 2019 appears unabated compared with a substantial decrease in whole company acquisitions over the year. The aggregate level of capital deployed in 2019 for asset acquisitions, irrespective of acquirer type or deal purpose, was generally on par with previous years, excluding 2014.

Asset transactions in 2014, by total dollar amount, were considerably higher due primarily to a particular ownership-restructuring deal. Enbridge Income Fund acquired Enbridge Pipelines Inc. and Enbridge Pipelines (Athabasca) Inc. from Enbridge Inc. for $16.4 billion. The Enbridge events were responsible for over 46% of the $35.3 billion in asset acquisitions announced in 2014.

The reduction in whole-company acquisitions in 2019 likely stems from several factors, including generally depressed equity values for much of the midstream space, consequently more expensive equity capital, lower availability of debt, and a continued focus by the majority of the midstream industry on maintaining finances within operating cash flows.

Industry and investor confidence has also been impacted by the continued fallout from the suspension of several large and highly visible pipeline projects in late 2018. Two large projects in particular had reached the height of development and appeared on the path to completion but were sidelined by landowner and environmental group actions. Many of most active and successful pipeline delaying actions have been spearheaded by leadership that prefers to "Keep It In the Ground" regarding most hydrocarbon resources including oil and gas.

The upstream, midstream and downstream industries have their work cut out, as the positive conception these industries once had, has dwindled considerably in recent years. A significant breadth of society is pushing towards renewables with gusto while expecting to leave conventional energy in the dust as soon as practicable.

Additional pressure comes from large investors that track environmental, social and governance issues and compliance. A substantial number of institutional investors have goals to transition away from conventional energy extraction, transportation and distribution as the options to do so expand.

For additional insight into the upstream and midstream energy industries, refer to this compendium of resources entitled Fundamental themes of 2019 in upstream and midstream energy.

