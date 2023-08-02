Midstream 2020 Capex Revisions Set To Cascade As Industry Addresses New Paradigm

Alterations to midstream 2020 capital expenditure plans may soon accelerate as the industry seeks to negotiate uncharted terrain and address sagging equity values and investor unease. The aggregate market capitalization of the top 5 midstream enterprises has fallen 50% in 2020, while a 42-company sample of midstream names has lost 60% of its combined market value since the end of 2019.

Most midstream enterprises are expected to considerably update their strategies and investment plans in view of the heightened uncertainties around the coronavirus and several other crucial issues that plague the industry.

The upstream industry has announced substantial decreases in capital expenditures for 2020 and modifications to operations to address multiple existential challenges. Curtailment of growth-oriented oil and gas drilling and completion activity is a dominant remedy. As much of the upstream industry shifts from growth to maintenance mode, the midstream industry is expected to soon mirror these moves in impending announcements.

The convergence of coronavirus, with the complexities of oversupplied oil and gas markets, lower global demand projections for energy commodities, and a turf war over market share initiated by Russia and Saudi Arabia has created a number of extreme market dislocations that together may present one of the greatest challenges the energy industry has experienced to date.

The North American midstream industry has several built-in defenses to market upheavals. The major midstream enterprises generally benefit from strong balance sheets, diversified platforms, energy hedges, and contract portfolios constructed from take-or-pay and fee-based agreements. These attributes help stabilize and protect the cash flows of many midstream enterprises. However, each midstream business is unique in its diversification, or value-chain focus, and mix of cash flow stabilization structures.

While some midstream businesses are strongly inoculated against cash flow volatility, others are quite exposed to low prices and variable commodity volumes. In addition, some enterprises may have significant risk exposure associated with contracts entered into with noninvestment grade counterparties — businesses that could go financially belly up in a downturn of sufficient depth and duration. Other midstream representatives may have operations concentrated in specific spans of the midstream value chain, such as gathering and processing. These operations are inherently more likely to experience heightened volatility in cash flows.

Guidance updates by midstream companies, especially the largest enterprises, are generally anticipated to maintain support for long-lead-time projects, especially those considered crucial. Projects judged non-essential are likely to be canceled or pushed into the future, to be revisited when more conducive environments return.

Amendments to midstream capex may reflect a 15%-to-30% lower range in investment level for many companies compared with their prior capital investment guidance for 2020. Those that operate in the gathering and processing trade are likely to make the most substantial downward adjustments. The midstream industry overall is poised to postpone many substantial infrastructure projects and push them into 2021 and beyond in some cases.

Aggregated consensus estimates of midstream capex presently indicate a drop of roughly 13% for 2020 at the 42-company sample when compared with the aggregate investment level of 2019. Considering that the majority of the midstream industry has yet to release updated guidance, the cumulative adjustments to capex for the midstream industry could cause the aggregate measure to fall measurably and materially. Of the top five midstream enterprises ranked by their 2019 year-end market capitalization — Enbridge Inc., Enterprise Products Partners LP, TC Energy Corp., Kinder Morgan Inc. and ONEOK Inc. — only ONEOK has so far publicly disclosed and updated its capex plan.

Eight days ago, ONEOK announced a 20% decrease in its 2020 capex investment allocation and the cancellation of several significant pipeline and processing projects. ONEOK stock has been particularly hard hit by the present environment, with the shares losing two-thirds of their value this year. ONEOK has one of the largest NGL operations in the nation, and it has substantial exposure to commodity price volatility through its natural gas and NGL processing infrastructure.

The uncertainty introduced into commodities markets by several negatively synergistic events is substantial. Some of the most prominent drivers include the COVID-19 pandemic, OPEC+ discord and the expectation for uncoordinated overproduction, and weakness in natural gas and oil demand from Asia.

While the cash flows of the largest, most diversified midstream energy infrastructure businesses may only be nominally impacted over the short-term, most midstream enterprises now fund their capex from operations, rather than relying on outside capital. Constrained cash flows will cause the majority of the industry to batten down the hatches and excise costs where possible, putting growth plans on hold. Company plans may include a combination of lower capex and possibly dividend decreases.

Outside capital at reasonable costs could be increasingly difficult to access despite several supportive moves in the last few days by the U.S. Fed intended to prop up the financial system. Generally, in this environment, most midstream companies are not expected to take on additional long-term debt, to keep with deleveraging plans, or issue equity.

Equity issuance is unlikely to be a viable option as the market values of the midstream industry have settled into multi-year lows, with present prices not generally observed since the height of the prior financial meltdown of more than a decade ago. Through March 18, the equity values of the top 5 midstream enterprises considered together, were down nearly 50%. The wider sample of 42-midstream names—a group including the top 5 — are off nearly 58% in-aggregate this year.

The potential for longer-term economic impacts on the midstream industry seems increasingly likely, as the probability of domestic and global recession has increased markedly in the last few days. A recessionary environment would press cash flows lower and drive varying degrees of degradation in financial performance and credit coverage for the midstream industry.

The resiliency of the overall midstream industry is dependent upon the diversity and flexibility of its members. Those enterprises with the greatest range in product mix, markets, and the most extensive geographic footprints and strongest balance sheets are likely to be the most successful at negotiating the present environment and ongoing uncertainties.

