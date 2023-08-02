Making the Business & Economic Case for Safer Chemistry

The American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) and the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) engaged Trucost to evaluate the potential business and economic value of “safer chemistry”—which can include reducing the use and generation of hazardous substances, reducing the human health and environmental impacts of processes and products, and creating safer products.

The research included interviews with 17 industry experts, as well as a review of literature and available data on the business and economic opportunities achievable through safer chemistry and the business and economic value at risk from not adopting safer chemistry. Among the recommendations are that businesses that have not yet evaluated their individual business case for safer chemistry within their specific product portfolio and market segment are strongly encouraged to do so, given the potential for revenue growth and business value at risk. Safer chemistry metrics that relate to business and economic opportunity (and risk) should be tracked and communicated, to help spur business understanding of safer chemistry and public policy mechanisms for data disclosure.