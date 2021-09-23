Lower Mid-Market Deals Dominate Italy’s PE Activity

In March 2019, Cassa depositi e prestiti S.p.A (CDP Group),1 Italy’s state-owned development finance institution, announced plans to deploy €83bn of capital to the Corporate sector in the next three years. In 2018, the institution supported enterprises through loans, investments and guarantees worth €30.2 billion and, through its activity, attracted €27 billion of additional resources from private investors and other institutions2.

Data as of 30/09/19. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. For illustrative purposes only.

The announcement provides some reassurance to the private sector at a time when economists are predicting the country will fall into a “perma-recession” in the short- to medium-term.3

The country's Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by only 0.73% in 2018 and fell by 0.06% in Q1 2019 and 0.05% in Q2 but recovered by 0.2% in Q3. On the other hand, Public Debt/GDP increased by 0.97% to 132.18% in 2018 and is projected to rise to 132.40% in 2019, to make it the second highest in the Eurozone after Greece.4 In such uncertain times, sustaining a healthy inflow of new money from local and foreign investors to the private sector could prove pivotal for the fourth largest economy in the Eurozone.

Over the study period (January 1, 2016 - September 30, 2019), Italian companies collectively attracted €15.8bn of global GPs’ capital across 615 entry deals.5 This puts Italy in fifth place in Europe, just behind Spain, who attracted approximately €17.5bn across 694 deals from 2014 till Q2 2019.

Characteristically, the majority of PE deals in Italy during our study period fell into the lower mid-market range of <€50m (262 out of 615 total deals). Notably, the average deal size in this range increased from €4.9m in 2017 to €7.2m in 2018 and to €8.4m in 2019YTD.

Overall, there were only three reported mega deals north of €1bn across the study period, one in each year. In 2016, InvestIndustrial acquired Artsan S.p.A for a reported €1.2bn6. In 2017, Allianz Capital Partners, DIF and Silk Road Fund acquired Autostrade per l'Italia SpA for a reported €1.5bn7 and, in 2018, a consortium led by CVC Capital Partners acquired Fimei - Finanziaria Industriale Mobiliare ed Immobiliare S.P.A., a pharmaceutical holding company, in a deal worth €3bn8. Removing the mega-deals from the equation, however, puts a different light on the PE entry activity into Italy’s market. The data reveals a steadily declining aggregate deal value over the observed period and a sharp fall in average reported deal sizes across all deals, from €46.4m in 2016 to just €28.1m in 2018 and rising again to €37.3m in 2019YTD. The latter is due to another concluded high value deal of €1bn paid by The Carlyle Group L.P. (NasdaqGS:CG) for Forgital Italy S.p.A. (Diversified Metals and Mining) from the Spezzapria family and Fondo Italiano d’Investimento.9 The deal marked Carlyl’s biggest reported entry deal in Italy since the acquisition of Avio SpA in 2003 for €1.5bn (sold three years later for €2.4bn) and would represent a good return for the earlier mentioned CDP Group, who is a Limited Partner of Fondo Italiano d’Investimento. It appears that the U.S. PE giant is betting big on Italy, with the additional acquisition of Golden Goose Srl,10 Irca S.p.A. and the creation of an interior design group in partnership with Investindustria, all of which took place in the past two and a half years. The timing could just be right as the country's family-owned businesses look to cash in on today’s high valuations — and on the back of the struggling national economy. 11

Table 1: Entry Deal Count and Value by Size

Data as of 30/09/19. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. For illustrative purposes only.

Industrials Sector Dominates Italy’s PE Exit Activity

Across the study period, the Industrials sector leads the way in terms of exit value and number of deals accrued, followed by Consumer Discretionary and Materials. Every third PE exit deal in 2018 and every second deal in the three quarters of 2019 can be pinned to the Industrials sector. In particular, the Industrial Machinery sub-sector has been dominated constant in both deal count and value over the past seven quarters, with 16 exit deals worth €1.09bn out of a total 33 deals ($1.6bn) within the Industrials sector as a whole.12

Table 2: Italy’s Industrial Machinery PE Backed and Independent Private Companies

Data as of 30/09/19. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. For illustrative purposes only.

A geospatial analysis (Figure 1) of Italy’s Industrial Machinery sub-sector reveals that there are 137 sponsor-backed (red bubble) and 2761 independent corporations (green bubble) active in the market at the present time. Breaking it down further by revenue buckets for FY 2017, the majority of PE-backed firms (57) reported a revenue below €50m, while only two PE-backed firms operate in the €300-500m bucket, and none above that. One of the larger PE-backed firms is Valvitalia,13 where CDP Equity (previously Fondo Strategico Italiano), the investment arm of CDP Group, owns a 49.5% stake in the firm. The other firm of note is Evoca S.p.A, acquired in early 2016 by the U.S.-based Lone Star Funds from Equistone Partners Europe and Investcorp Bank B.S.C. (BAX:INVCORP).14

Figure 1: Italy’s Industrial Machinery Landscape

Data as of 30/09/19. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. For illustrative purposes only.

With only one quarter to go in 2019, it appears that the PE entry and exit deal activity in Italy will weakening further from its highs in 2017. Nevertheless, Italy’s PE market has proven to be very resilient despite the uncertainties around the country’s economic outlook as well as general macro- and geopolitical risk across Europe. The substantial “dry powder” accumulated by major global PE players will need to be put to work and it will be hard to ignore Italian assets with competition for assets romping up across Europe. Furthermore, regional and specialised PE and governmental institutions are also keeping their eyes on the ball when it comes to spotting selective investment opportunities and supporting local private corporations with fresh capital.

Copyright © 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global Inc. All rights reserved.

These materials have been prepared solely for information purposes based upon information generally available to the public and from sources believed to be reliable. No content (including index data, ratings, credit-related analyses and data, research, model, software or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of S&P Global Market Intelligence or its affiliates (collectively, S&P Global). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P Global and any third-party providers, (collectively S&P Global Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the Content. S&P Global Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED ON “AS IS” BASIS. S&P GLOBAL PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT’S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Global Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages.

S&P Global Market Intelligence’s opinions, quotes and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P Global Market Intelligence may provide index data. Direct investment in an index is not possible. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index is available through investable instruments based on that index. S&P Global Market Intelligence assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P Global Market Intelligence does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. S&P Global keeps certain activities of its divisions separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain divisions of S&P Global may have information that is not available to other S&P Global divisions. S&P Global has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain non-public information received in connection with each analytical process.

S&P Global may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P Global reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P Global's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge) and www.ratingsdirect.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P Global publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees.

1 Cassa depositi e prestiti S.p.A. (As of 18/10/2019) S&P Capital IQ Platform. Retrieved from https://www.capitaliq.com/CIQDotNet/company/tearsheet.aspx?companyId=20459667

2 Cassa depositi e prestiti S.p.A Draft Financial Statement (As of 18/10/2019) Retrieved from https://www.cdp.it/sitointernet/page/en/cdp_net_income_2018_up_to_25_billion_cdp_group_36_billion_euro_of_new_lending_and_63_billion_euro_of_activated_investments_to_support_enterprises_infrastructures_and_local_areas?contentId=CSA21024

3 “Italy's 'perma-recession' could trigger a €2 trillion financial crisis that threatens the eurozone itself.” Business Insider (As of 18/10/2019) Retrieved from https://www.businessinsider.com/italy-perma-recession-systemic-crisis-threatens-eurozone-2019-4

4 Macroeconomics data (As of 18/10/2019) S&P Global Market Intelligence. Retrieved from https://platform.marketintelligence.spglobal.com/web/client?auth=inherit#country/economicDemographic?keycountry=IT; Eurostat (As of 2/7/2019). Retrieved from https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/tgm/table.do?tab=table&init=1&language=en&pcode=teina225&plugin=1

5 Real Estate and Infrastructure asset deals were excluded from the screening.

6 Artsan S.p.A (As of 18/10/2019) S&P Capital IQ Platform. Retrieved from https://www.capitaliq.com/ciqdotnet/Transactions/transactionDetail.aspx?transactionId=330870037&companyId=8141861

7 Autostrade per l'Italia SpA (As of 18/10/2019) S&P Capital IQ Platform. Retrieved from https://www.capitaliq.com/ciqdotnet/Transactions/transactionDetail.aspx?transactionId=429050934&companyId=10405454

8 Fimei - Finanziaria Industriale Mobiliare ed Immobiliare S.P.A. (As of 18/10/2019) S&P Capital IQ Platform. Retrieved from https://www.capitaliq.com/ciqdotnet/Transactions/transactionDetail.aspx?transactionId=572482617&companyId=12917162

9 Forgital Italy S.p.A. (As of 18/10/2019) S&P Capital IQ Platform. Retrieved from https://www.capitaliq.com/ciqdotnet/Transactions/transactionDetail.aspx?transactionId=616267921&companyId=5722303

10 Golden Goose Srl (As of 18/10/2019) S&P Capital IQ Platform. Retrieved from https://www.capitaliq.com/ciqdotnet/Transactions/transactionDetail.aspx?transactionId=418984831&companyId=268829476

11 “Carlyle Foresees Record Year for Deals in Italy.” (As of 18/10/2019) Business Insider. Retrieved from https://www.businessinsider.com/italy-perma-recession-systemic-crisis-threatens-eurozone-2019-4

12 Not considering Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori S.p.A. mega-deal in the Railroad sub-sector. Global Infrastructure Partners acquired the company for a reported €2.65bn. 12 out of 33 deals had a deal value reported. (As of 18/10/2019) S&P Capital IQ Platform. Retrieved from https://www.capitaliq.com/ciqdotnet/Transactions/transactionDetail.aspx?transactionId=551897601&companyId=46894753

13 Valvitalia SpA (As of 18/10/2019) S&P Capital IQ Platform. Retrieved from https://www.capitaliq.com/ciqdotnet/company.aspx?leftlink=true&companyId=13449255

14 Evoca S.p.A. (As of 18/10/2019) S&P Capital IQ Platform. Retrieved from https://www.capitaliq.com/ciqdotnet/Transactions/transactionDetail.aspx?transactionId=326305047&companyId=3609112