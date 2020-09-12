Lower For Longer Puts US Banks Behind The Eight Ball

While the recent declines in interest rates could keep credit quality issues at bay for now, U.S. banks' net interest margins are heading lower.

Lower rates will offer some relief from the rising funding costs of the last few years, but the challenging rate environment will put even more pressure on loan yields, causing margins to fall, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's recently updated five-year outlook for the U.S. banking industry.

Peak margins stand in the rear-view mirror. Many bankers now seem to acknowledge that net interest income will be lower than previously expected and have cut expectations for spread income through 2020. Earning-asset yields are expected to come under pressure, while funding costs seem less likely to decline as quickly as some might have hoped.

Despite lower rates, liquidity pressures not fading quickly

Funding costs increased in the second quarter even ahead of expected rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in July. The industry's cost of interest-bearing deposits rose to 1.16% in the second quarter of 2019 from 0.74% in the year-ago period.

Deposit betas, or the percentage of changes in market rates that banks pass on to their customers, rose to 64% in the second quarter from 49% in the first quarter. Betas jumped as deposit costs moved higher, while the year-over-year change in the federal funds rate was smaller when compared to recent quarters.

Bankers have said more recently that prices on certain "hot money" deposits are beginning to ease, but they note that there is far less room to cut on other consumer accounts since rates on those products never increased that much during the recent tightening cycle.

Meanwhile, volatility has erupted in money markets, with short-term borrowing rates spiking well above the target fed funds rate due to a shortage of cash. Reserves in the banking system have steadily fallen from the recent peak in 2015, but the decrease has accelerated over the last two years as the central bank shrunk its balance sheet.

The New York Fed responded to the recent market volatility by injecting reserves into the banking system through nearly $350 billion in overnight repo purchases from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23. Those actions came the same week that the central bank cut the target fed funds rate by another 25 basis points. Another round of overnight repo purchases of at least $75 billion every trading day is scheduled from Sept. 24 through Oct. 10.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Sept. 18 that the central bank had expected a mid-September corporate tax deadline would require companies to use bank deposits to pay tax bills and accordingly drain bank reserves, but the extent of the market response was greater than expected. Other bank observers have pointed to structural issues in the market that led to liquidity shortages, highlighting regulations such as the liquidity coverage ratio that place a premium on bank reserves.

The Fed found in a February 2019 survey of senior financial officers that institutions would take action to bolster liquidity if reserves fell more than 40% from that point. Since then, total reserve balances at the Fed had fallen by just 15.4% as of Sept. 18.

Banks in the Fed survey said they would look to replenish the reserve balances in the short term by increasing advances from Federal Home Loan Banks. Few said they would aim to build retail deposits by offering higher rates or through other attractive, nonrate offerings, at least in the short term. But nearly 60% said they would borrow in the unsecured lending market, including negotiable CDs, in tenors less than 30 days, while nearly 40% would consider similar strategies in tenors greater than 30 days. Negotiable CDs have a minimum value of $100,000 and can be sold in the secondary market.

CDs became smaller portions of banks' funding bases during the second quarter, but betas on those products rose considerably even though bankers have said they would more closely follow long-term interest rates, which plunged in the period. Deposit betas on retail CDs jumped to 93.8% in the second quarter of 2019 from 69.3% in the first quarter. That is well above the level witnessed during the last tightening cycle, when the beta on retail CDs reached 55.6% in 2006.

Lower rates also mean lower earning-asset yields

Long-term rates have fallen further since the end of the second quarter. Those decreases as well as two rate cuts by the Fed should provide some relief in funding costs during the remainder of 2019. However, the decline in rates will lead to even greater pressure on earning-asset yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury has dropped about 150 basis points since the recent peak in November 2018. The yield curve remains inverted, with the 3-month Treasury bill trading at a higher yield than the benchmark 10-year Treasury. The 2-year Treasury has periodically traded over the 10-year Treasury in recent months as well.

The challenging rate environment paints a gloomy outlook for loan yields, which managed to climb through the first six months of 2019. Banks recorded a loan beta, or the percentage of changes in the fed funds rate that banks passed on to borrowers, of 64.1% in the second quarter, nearly in line with the 64.4% deposit beta in the same period.

Of the top 100 banks by assets in the second quarter, 57 institutions reported a year-over-year decrease in their net interest margins. The 25 banks in that group reporting the greatest margin compression recorded a median loan beta of 16.6% and median deposit beta of 84.7% in the second quarter.

S&P Global Market Intelligence expects the industry's loan beta to lag deposit betas during the remainder of the year. The industry's loan yield should rise to 5.40% in 2019 from 5.23% in 2018 but dip from the levels witnessed through the first half of 2019, given that rates have plunged in recent months. The challenging rate environment will hold down earning-asset yields, while deposit costs only give back some of the increases recorded over the last 12 months, holding down net interest margins.

While net interest margins will continue to fall from the recent peak, credit quality should remain relatively benign in the near term, aided by the recent decrease in interest rates. Credit costs will rise modestly in 2020 and even more considerably in 2021, weighing on earnings in the future.

Scope and methodology

S&P Global Market Intelligence analyzed nearly 10,000 banking subsidiaries, covering the core U.S. banking industry from 2004 through the second quarter of 2019. The analysis includes all commercial and savings banks and savings and loan associations, including historical institutions as long as they were still considered current at the end of a given year. It excludes several hundred institutions that hold bank charters but do not principally engage in banking activities, among them industrial banks, nondepository trusts and cooperative banks.

The analysis divided the industry into five asset groups to see which institutions have changed the most, using key regulatory thresholds to define the separation. The examination looked at banks with assets of $250 billion or more, $50 billion to $250 billion, $10 billion to $50 billion, $1 billion to $10 billion, and $1 billion and below.

The analysis looked back more than a decade to help inform projected results for the banking industry by examining long-term performance over periods outside the peak of the asset bubble from 2006 to 2007. S&P Global Market Intelligence has created a model that projects the balance sheet and income statement of the entire industry and allows for different growth assumptions from one year to the next.

The outlook is based on management commentary, discussions with industry sources, regression analysis, and asset and liability repricing data disclosed in banks' quarterly call reports. While taking into consideration historical growth rates, the analysis often excludes the significant volatility experienced in the years around the credit crisis.

The projections assume future Fed funds rates and 10-year Treasury yields based on a monthly survey of more than 60 economists conducted by The Wall Street Journal. Interest rate assumptions for 2022 are based on a two-point average of the WSJ survey and estimates from the Congressional Budget Office's annual outlook. Figures for 2023 are based on CBO estimates. S&P Global Market Intelligence does not forecast changes in interest rates or macroeconomic indicators and aims to project what the banking industry will look like if the future holds what most economic observers expect.

The outlook is subject to change, perhaps materially, based on adjustments to the consensus expectations for interest rates, unemployment and economic growth. The projections can be updated or revised at any time as developments warrant, particularly when material changes occur.