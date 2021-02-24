Key Developments Likely To Occur In Prominent Utility Proceedings In March

March is likely to be a busy month for the electric and natural gas utilities. Although only three pending rate cases being followed by Regulatory Research Associates, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, are expected to be decided during the month, as shown in the first accompanying chart, rate case testimony is to be filed by commission staffs and intervening parties in at least four proceedings, and administrative law judge recommendations are expected to be filed in at least five pending cases.

Settlements could be filed in at least four pending proceedings. In addition, several key developments could occur in prominent proceedings at the state and federal levels.

Also, several new rate cases could be filed in March, as indicated in the second chart. The busiest time for rate case filings tends to be in the late spring or early summer, with the least activity seen in the fall. By contrast, the fourth quarter is generally the busiest time of year for rate case decisions, particularly in December.

Action concerning the composition of jurisdictional regulatory bodies could occur in several states.

Details regarding these developments are included below. A listing of expected events for March and beyond is available in the RRA Events Calendar.

Expected decisions

Arkansas — Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co., or OG&E — A final Arkansas Public Service Commission decision may be issued March 11 in OG&E's pending Arkansas-jurisdictional electric formula rate proceeding, Docket No. 18-046-FR (2019 Update). The company supports a $5.4 million rate increase and indicates that the earned ROE for its projected test year will be 7.86%. As such, the company's supported increase would allow it to earn the target ROE of 9.5%. OG&E is a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp.

Indiana — Indiana Michigan Power Co., or IMP — The deadline for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to issue a decision in IMP's pending electric rate case, Cause No. 45235, is March 11. IMP, a subsidiary of American Electric Power Co. Inc., filed for a $172 million rate increase premised upon a 10.5% return on equity (37.55% of a regulatory capital structure) and a 5.91% return on a $4.947 billion rate base. The proposed increase would be implemented according to the terms of a "phase-in rate adjustment process."

Maine — Northern Utilities Inc. — Deliberations are to take place March 24 in Northern Utilities' pending gas distribution base rate proceeding, Docket No. 2019-00092. The company is seeking a $7.1 million rate increase based on a 10.5% return on equity (52.91% of capital) and an 8% return on a $231.3 million rate base. Northern Utilities is a subsidiary of Unitil Corp.

Administrative law judges' recommendations

California — Pacific Gas and Electric Co., or PG&E — An administrative law judge could issue a proposed decision in PG&E's pending electric and gas rate proceeding, Application No. 18-12-009. A settlement has been filed calling for a $517 million electric distribution and generation base rate increase and a $58 million gas distribution rate increase. The stipulated rate changes are premised upon a combined $29.4 billion electric and gas rate base. PG&E is a subsidiary of PG&E Corp.

Maine — Northern Utilities Inc. — An examiner's report is expected to be filed March 5 in Northern Utilities' pending gas distribution base rate proceeding, Docket No. 2019-00092. The company is seeking a $7.1 million rate increase based on a 10.5% return on equity (52.91% of capital) and an 8% return on a $231.3 million rate base. Northern Utilities is a subsidiary of Unitil Corp.

Michigan — DTE Electric Co., or DTE-E — An administrative law judge proposed decision is expected March 5 in DTE-E's pending rate proceeding, Case No. U-20561. DTE-E, a subsidiary of DTE Energy Co., supports a $343.2 million rate increase premised upon a 10.5% return on equity (38.32% of a regulatory capital structure) and a 5.73% return on an $18.168 billion rate base.

Virginia — Virginia Electric and Power Co., or VEPCO — In the second half of March, a hearing examiner could issue a report in the revenue requirement phase of VEPCO's pending Rider US-4 proceeding, Case No. PUR-2019-00105. VEPCO seeks an $8.5 million rate increase under the rider premised upon a 10.75% return on equity (51.17% of capital) and a 7.62% return on a $66.9 million rate base. The company is seeking approval of a rate adjustment clause for a solar project and related interconnection facilities, designated as Rider US-4. VEPCO is a subsidiary of Dominion Energy Inc.

Testimony

Massachusetts — NSTAR Gas Co. — The deadline for intervenors to file testimony in NSTAR Gas' pending rate case, DPU-19-120, is March 20. NSTAR Gas, a subsidiary of Eversource Energy, proposes a $38 million rate hike based on a 10.45% return on equity (54.85% of capital) and a 7.68% return on an $895.3 million rate base.

Michigan — DTE Gas Co., or DTE-G — The Michigan PSC staff and intervenors are due to file testimony in DTE-G's pending rate proceeding, Case No. U-20642, on March 24. DTE-G, a subsidiary of DTE Energy, seeks a $203.8 million rate hike based on a 10.5% return on equity (39.76% of a regulatory capital structure) and a 5.78% return on a $5.146 billion rate base.

North Carolina — Duke Energy Progress LLC, or DEP — Public Staff and intervenor testimony is due March 25 in DEP's pending electric rate case, Docket No. E-2, Sub 1219. DEP, a subsidiary of Duke Energy Corp., proposes to implement a $586 million rate increase premised upon a 10.3% return on equity (53% of capital) and a 7.41% return on a $10.86 billion rate base.

Virginia — VEPCO — Intervenor testimony is due March 20 in VEPCO's pending Rider DSM proceeding, Case No. PUR-2019-00201. Staff testimony is due March 27. VEPCO seeks a $10.6 million rate increase under the rider, premised upon a 9.2% return on equity (51.17% of capital) and a 6.84% return on a $68.3 million rate base. Rider DSM is a consolidation of three riders that reflect costs associated with the company's demand-side management and energy conservation programs.

Settlements

Missouri — Empire District Electric Co. — A settlement conference is to begin March 31 in Empire's pending electric rate proceeding, Case No. ER-2019-0374, in Missouri. Empire, a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., proposes a $26.5 million rate increase based on a 9.95% return on equity (51.91% of capital) and a 7.5% return on a $1.457 billion rate base.

New Hampshire — Public Service Co. of New Hampshire, or PSNH — A settlement conference is scheduled for March 24-25 in PSNH's pending electric rate proceeding, Docket No. DE-19-057. The company supports a $69.3 million rate increase based on a 10.4% return on equity (54.85% of capital) and a 6.24% return on a $1.216 billion rate base. PSNH is a subsidiary of Eversource Energy.

New York — New York State Electric & Gas Corp., or NYSEG, and Rochester Gas and Electric Corp., or RG&E — NYSEG and RG&E have reached an agreement in principle, and a formal written settlement is expected to be filed with the New York Public Service Commission in the near future. As per rebuttal testimony filed Oct. 15, 2019, NYSEG and RG&E are seeking a net revenue requirement increase of about $204 million premised upon a 9.5% ROE for both their electric and gas operations. As per testimony filed Sept. 20, 2019, the staff was recommending a net revenue requirement increase totaling about $39 million for the companies, premised upon an 8.2% ROE. NYSEG and RG&E are part of Avangrid Inc. The ultimate parent of NYSEG and RG&E is Iberdrola SA.

Other

Arizona — Arizona Public Service Co., or APS — The Arizona Corporation Commission may render a decision in a proceeding, Docket No. E-01345A-16-0036, in which the commission is reviewing a follow-up rate adjustment for APS in accordance with an electric base rate case settlement adopted by the commission in 2017. The rate adjustment pertains to the company's investment in selective catalytic reduction equipment at the coal-fired Four Corners facility. On Nov. 27, 2018, an administrative law judge recommended that APS be authorized a $58.5 million rate increase based on a 5.59% fair-value rate of return. APS had initially sought a $67.5 million rate hike that reflected a 5.68% fair-value rate of return. APS may also tender a filing for its next Four Corners-related rate adjustment. APS is a subsidiary of Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

Maryland — Elkton Gas Co. — Intervenor testimony is due March 20 regarding Elkton Gas's proposed acquisition by Chesapeake Utilities Corp.

New Mexico — El Paso Electric Co., or EPE — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission could issue a decision regarding the proposed acquisition of EPE by Sun Jupiter Holdings LLC. Under the proposed transaction, IIF US Holdings 2 LP, an investment vehicle advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., will provide Sun Jupiter the equity necessary to complete the purchase of EPE and support any related regulatory commitments. Parties to the proceeding filed an unopposed settlement on Jan. 3.

Virginia — By March 6, the Virginia SCC is required to render a decision in APCO's pending broadband proceeding.

Commissioners

Developments could occur in March that would impact the composition of several state commissions.

In March, the terms of Shari Feist Albrecht, an independent, of the Kansas Corporation Commission and Upendra Chivukula, a Democrat, of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities are due to expire.

The following commissioners are serving beyond the expiration of their terms, pending reappointment or replacement: John Betkoski III, a Democrat, of the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority; Harold Gray, a Democrat, of the Delaware Public Service Commission; Bill Kenney, a Republican, of the Missouri PSC; and Dianne Solomon, a Republican, of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. No action has been taken to reappoint or replace these commissioners.

Susan Perkins was recently appointed to replace Frances Koncilja, a Democrat, on the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, effective Jan. 13. Perkins' term extends to January 2024, and she cannot begin serving until she is confirmed by the Senate.

On Jan. 10, Ronald Gerwatowski was appointed to a term on the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission expiring March 1, 2025. Gerwatowski is to serve as PUC chair. He will replace Chair Margaret Curran, whose term expired March 1, 2019, but continues to serve pending confirmation of a successor. Gerwatowski's appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. He will begin serving on the commission when confirmed.

In several instances, commissioners have been appointed/reappointed and are serving pending Senate/General Assembly/Council confirmations, including Chairman Robert Pickett of the Regulatory Commission of Alaska; President Marybel Batjer, a Democrat, and Genevieve Shiroma, a Democrat, of the California PUC; Michael Carrigan of the Illinois Commerce Commission; Tremaine Phillips of the Michigan Public Service Commission; Chairman Samuel Randazzo of the PUC of Ohio; Shelly Botkin, a Republican, of the Texas PUC; and Margaret Cheney and Sarah Hofmann of the Vermont PUC.

With regard to Commissioner Botkin of Texas, the legislature is not in session in 2020. Consequently, the Senate will not take up her reappointment until the 2021 session.

There are vacancies on the Minnesota PUC, the Nevada PUC, the Virginia SCC and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

FERC

On March 4 and March 31, settlement conferences are scheduled in a transmission formula rate proceeding, Docket No. ER19-2019, for Tucson Electric Power Co., or TEP. On May 31, 2019, TEP filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to switch from a stated transmission rate to a formula rate, increase the company's annual transmission revenue requirement to $95.4 million from $51.7 million and incorporate a 10.4% ROE into its transmission rates. TEP is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc.

On March 19, 2020, FERC will conduct its regular monthly agenda open meeting.

On March 24, opening briefs are due in a paper hearing involving the appropriate transmission ROE for Potomac-Appalachian Transmission Highline LLC, or PATH, in Docket Nos. ER09-1256 and ER12-2708. FERC noted in a Jan. 24 order in the case that the commission's "proposed revised base ROE methodology, and the additional briefing in this proceeding addressing it, may affect the determinations as to whether PATH's 10.4% base ROE is unjust and unreasonable and, if so, what is a just and reasonable ROE for PATH."

Regulatory Research Associates is a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

For a full listing of past and pending rate cases, rate case statistics and upcoming events, visit the S&P Global Market Intelligence Energy Research Home Page.

For a complete, searchable listing of RRA's in-depth research and analysis, please go to the S&P Global Market Intelligence Energy Research Library.