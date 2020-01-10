IPG sees strongest growth among Big 4 agencies; European agencies struggle

The financial performance of the "Big Four" advertising agencies remains divided, with U.S.-based Interpublic Group of Cos. Inc. and Omnicom Group Inc. experiencing positive organic growth, while Europe-based Publicis Groupe SA and WPP PLC saw organic revenues contract in the first quarter of 2019. Both Publicis and WPP have found it difficult to grow in North America, which accounts for over half of revenues for Publicis and the two American agencies and just 35.6% for WPP.

While WPP struggles to restructure and cut costs by consolidating or selling agencies, including the imminent sale of Kantar Media Intelligence Ltd., the others have been investing heavily in data technology. Agencies have been struggling as digital advertising grows, and they become more reliant on Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc., which control the majority of global digital ad spend.

Investing in data technology can allow the agencies to understand customers and deliver better, more integrated and efficient campaigns. IPG completed its $2.30 billion acquisition of big data company Acxiom Ltd. in October 2018, which now operates as an IPG subsidiary and accounts for 8% of IPG's revenues. In a more recent deal announced in April, Publicis agreed to acquire consumer data company Epsilon for $4.40 billion, the company's biggest acquisition ever.

Interpublic Group, Omnicom

Interpublic was once more the strongest performing agency among the Big Four, with global net revenues increasing by 13% year over year for the quarter, largely driven by the 18.8% growth in North America, at a time where its rivals are struggling to see any in the region. CEO Michael Roth attributed growth to increased spend by healthcare, consumer goods and financial services clients. Client losses at the end of 2018, including the U.S. Army and Chrysler North America, have yet to affect the company's results and are expected to slow down growth in the second half of the year, leading to an expected annual growth of 2% to 3% for 2019.

Negatively affected by foreign exchange rates and sale of assets in 2018, Omnicom saw global revenues fall by 4.4% year over year for the quarter, but organic revenues grow by 2.5%, with positive organic growth across all regions except Latin America. Following a series of client wins last year, including Ford and Volkswagen's creative account, as well as Daimler AG and HSBC's global media account, the company forecasts annual growth of 2% to 3%, on par with U.S. competitor IPG.

Omnicom announced plans for restructuring and cost cutting, looking to break down silos in each country without consolidating agencies as others have done. At the same time, the company will continue to seek small acquisition opportunities but is not planning to make any large scale deals similar to IPG's acquisition of Acxiom last year or Publicis' acquisition of Epsilon.

WPP, Publicis

WPP continues to struggle to produce positive revenue growth, with total revenues growing at just 0.9% year over year in first quarter 2019, while net revenue and organic growth remain below zero. A series of client losses in 2018 — including GSK, American Airlines, AMEX and Ford — contributed to the declines, with North America feeling the greatest impact at an organic growth of net revenues of negative 8.5% in local currency. The company reported that the declines were in line with expectations as it still faces significant challenges in the U.S. Revenues are expected to recover in the second half of 2019, benefiting from restructuring and cost cutting, as well as the newly formed VMLY&R in September 2018 and Wunderman Thompson in November 2018.

For Publicis, total revenues and net revenues experienced year-over-year growth in the quarter by 3.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Organic growth was negative 1.8%, following the sale of Publicis Health Solutions to Altamont Capital Partners LLC after underperforming in 2018. Net revenues grew across all regions except North America, where net revenues declined in local currency by 0.3% and organic growth declined by 4.6%. The company attributed the decline to the continued reduction of traditional advertising and media account losses. The greatest growth came from the Middle East and Africa, while Latin America and the Caribbean saw significant declines. In Europe, France and the United Kingdom grew in local currency by 4.2% and 5.1%, respectively, while Germany dropped by 10.1% in local currency. The greatest growth in Europe occurred in Italy, where new accounts led to a double-digit growth rate.

Economics of Advertising is a regular feature from Kagan, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence's TMT offering, providing exclusive research and commentary.