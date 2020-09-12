Insurtechs Shine In August Fintech Fundraising

Insurance technology companies attracted the most investor capital and produced the highest volume of funding transactions in August, out of the six categories of U.S. financial technology startups tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Ten insurtech companies raised a combined $534.7 million in August, including digital agents, an agency-turned-carrier and startups embedding their technologies into insurers' underwriting platforms. Digital lenders pulled in roughly $350 million, but the remaining segments saw lukewarm activity and combined to raise less than $100 million. Aggregate fintech fundraising fell to $961 million in August from $1.21 billion in July.

A new stopover for auto insurers

Using telematics systems on drivers' smartphones to track data points, such as miles driven and excessive acceleration or braking, is already taking root in the insurance industry, with both incumbent insurers and digital startups determining customer risk profiles based on usage and behavior. But a number of insurtechs are exploring newer ways to collect and analyze data on drivers, deepening their presence in the auto insurance space.

Zendrive Inc., which raised $37 million in August, claims that it can help insurers more accurately predict risk based on drivers' history of stop sign violations. The company's recently launched predictive solution, known as FullStop, uses smartphone sensors to detect stop sign violations without the need to add dash-mounted cameras. Zendrive works with Axa XL, a unit of AXA SA, among other companies.

Digital agents

At least three digital agents that enhance the underwriting process with alternative data raised capital in August.

Ethos Technologies Inc., which claims that most of its customers get term life insurance without having to go through medical examinations, uses algorithms that cut the underwriting process from the typical norm of several weeks to a couple of days. It considers factors such as how transparent the customer was while filling out the insurance application and makes life expectancy predictions based on behavioral information about the applicant. For example, the company's model sees a correlation between the applicant's history of speeding tickets and the likelihood of contracting cancer. The digital agent sells policies issued by Banner Life Insurance Co., a Legal & General America Inc. subsidiary, and Assurity Life Insurance Co.

Matic Insurance Services Inc.'s application programming interfaces integrate into lenders' platforms to generate instant homeowners insurance quotes with little data input. DealerPolicy LLC works with dealerships and uses TransUnion's driver violation data to get quick insurance quotes for car buyers.

Matic and DealerPolicy work with a large number of carriers, including The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., MetLife Inc., Progressive Corp., Travelers Cos. Inc. and Nationwide Mutual Group.

Charting a new course

Kin Insurance Inc.'s $47 million funding round marked a shift in the homeowners startup's business model. After three years of selling policies utilizing a fronting relationship with a traditional insurance company, the insurtech formed its own carrier in Florida and will take control of the entire insurance process.

While taking on underwriting risk raises capital needs, the move accelerates growth and reduces "unnecessary costs from working with a traditional insurer," Kin CEO and Co-founder Sean Harper wrote in a blog post.

With this structural makeover, Kin will look a lot more like Lemonade Inc. than the other insurtechs of the managing general agent variety like Swyfft LLC and Hippo Analytics Inc. Kin, however, took a different path in how it structured its insurance carrier. As a reciprocal insurance exchange, the carrier will be owned by its policyholders but managed by another entity, known as an attorney-in-fact, whereas Lemonade Insurance Co. is organized as a public benefit corporation.

Fintech investors

One of the backers in Kin's latest round, Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd., has been very active in the insurtech space of late. In 2018 it teamed up with Everest Re Group Ltd. to spot opportunities to invest in insurtechs. In addition to Kin, HSCM has disclosed four other insurtech investments through September 2019: Noblr Inc., RiskGenius, TensorFlight Inc. and Bold Penguin Inc.

Elsewhere, SoftBank Vision Fund LP added another company to its growing portfolio of fintech companies, acting as a leading investor in the $200 million funding round of working capital financing platform Pollen Inc., which does business as C2FO. Only a few months ago, SoftBank led an $800 million investment in U.K-based Greensill Capital (UK) Ltd., another nonbank provider of working capital finance. Other large fintech funding rounds in which SoftBank participated this year include a $205 million raise by CollectiveHealth Inc., a $231 million raise by Brazilian lending platform Creditas Soluções Financeiras Ltda. and a $440 million raise by U.K.-based online bank OakNorth Bank PLC.