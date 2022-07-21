Insurers Still Digesting CECL Impact As 6-Month Deadline Ticks Down

Editor's note: This is the first of two articles on the impact of CECL on the U.S. insurance industry. Click here to read about what the NAIC is considering with respect to its own accounting standards.

Insurers have just six months to determine how a new accounting standard that substantially alters credit loss calculations might affect their reserves, but mum has been the word across the industry.

The current expected credit loss standard, or CECL, is due to take effect for SEC filers at the start of 2020. Those institutions comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles set by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or FASB, but only some U.S. insurers report under GAAP. In addition, CECL has only a limited effect on a key category of insurance asset, potentially constraining the impact on the industry.

CECL aims to speed up the recognition of losses, requiring institutions to set aside reserves for lifetime expected losses on loans and other amortized assets and recognize them at origination. After years of hearings and industry input, FASB finalized the standard in 2016 and said the new rule would provide investors with greater insight into potential losses on bank balance sheets.

Although the impact of CECL will be most keenly felt by banks, the standard is industry-agnostic and applicable based on the characteristics of an asset, rather than the entity holding it on the balance sheet, according to FASB. That means that insurers' investment portfolios, commercial mortgage loans and even reinsurance recoverables will be affected by the new provision.

"With respect to CECL, we didn't make institution-specific standards," a representative from FASB said. "The standard is applicable to the instrument, the asset. It's not industry-specific."

Yet in contrast to the furor that has surrounded the looming introduction of CECL for the banking sector, the insurance industry has been relatively quiet on the topic.

Life insurers likely most affected

CECL applies to financial assets held at amortized cost, which for insurers generally means that debt securities that are held to maturity are in the scope of the standard. Debt securities that are available for sale are subject to a separate loan loss provisioning model, not CECL.

An insurance company representative who has researched the impacts of CECL said the industry worked hard to keep AFS debt securities out of scope, given that they represent more than half of insurers' investment portfolios. The treatment of AFS debt securities will change under the new rules, with institutions having to record an allowance for credit losses rather than a reduction in the amortized cost of the instrument, but companies will not face the difficult task of estimating losses over the contractual life of the security.

It's likely, however, that the standard will affect life insurance companies more than other insurers, since their investment portfolios hold more of the types of assets subject to CECL, including hundreds of billions of dollars of mortgage loans. Generally speaking, the longer the term of an asset, the greater the potential credit loss provision.

Jonathan Glowacki, a principal and consulting actuary for Milliman, also noted that CECL requires adjustments to provisions based on changes in fair value, which can arise from factors unrelated to credit quality, such as changes in interest rates.

For an insurer holding assets for the long term, that "doesn't make sense because I bought that asset because it's going to pay me $10 every year for the next 100 years and at the same time I hold an annuity that I pay $9 every year for the next 100 years. So really I've matched my assets and liabilities and this change in fair value ... has no impact on my actual operations; it’s just a reporting thing."

Reinsurance recoverables, the amount of a company's claims losses that can be recovered from reinsurance, are also included in CECL. Although reinsurance recoverables are primarily thought of as a property and casualty asset, life insurers and others have significant holdings of them as well.

Matt Adams, who serves as the U.S. insurance practice leader for PwC, said he expects CECL's impact to reinsurance recoverables to be "pretty immaterial," especially considering that there have been few examples of credit losses related to reinsurance over the past several decades.

More generally, though, he said that at this stage, the impact of CECL for insurers is simply not quantifiable.

Estimates may arrive with Q2, Q3 results

The timeline for CECL compliance is set up in three waves, assuming the company operates on a year-end calendar system.

Financial institutions also have the option to early adopt the standard. Jason Brodmerkel, a CECL expert at AICPA, said he has heard of one insurance company that might early adopt, but the majority will not.

Commentary on CECL in regulatory filings and on earnings calls for insurance companies has thus far been sparse. Generally, insurers have included a small section on their Forms 10-K and 10-Q with a simple paragraph describing what the standard is and a note explaining that the company is still evaluating its impact.

More disclosure around the impact of CECL should begin to arrive with second- and third-quarter filings, Adams said.

Muted opposition

Whereas banks have been strident in their opposition to CECL, insurers have put up little defense, said those interviewed for this article.

However, a group called the Insurance Coalition sent a letter to the Federal Reserve in July 2018 arguing that CECL would "negatively impact" insurers' ability to underwrite policies. The group's members include companies that are federally supervised because they own a bank or by virtue of being a nonbank systemically important financial institution, as well as others with an interest in federal regulation.

MetLife and Prudential are members, although AIG is not, S&P Global Market Intelligence understands.

Bridget Hagan, a spokesperson for the group, said it did not receive a response to the letter, but stands by its content and would support any kind of study or further review on the impacts of CECL for insurers. The group of a dozen or so members is "particularly focused on the process by which FASB standards are developed and ensuring that a sufficient economic and cost-benefit analysis occurs," she said.

Such an analysis is a key aspect of a bipartisan bill to delay CECL that was introduced in the U.S. House on June 10. It would require federal financial regulators led by the SEC to complete a one-year study of the standard's economic effects on all financial institutions. A similar bill was introduced in the Senate weeks earlier.

Despite limited industry opposition and the legislative push to delay the effective date of the standard, FASB, along with other analysts, still expects CECL to be implemented as planned.

"The debating period is over there," PWC's Adams said. "It's just beyond the point of opposing it. The standard has been finalized."

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.