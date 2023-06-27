 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/im-june-2023-increased-gold-activity-boosts-drilling-metrics content esgSubNav
IM June 2023 – Increased gold activity boosts drilling metrics

Drilling metrics continued to recover in May, recording another month-over-month increase with 332 total projects drilled. The total number of distinct drillholes reported increased 26% to 4,637 but was 13% less year over year. Gold led with an increase to 162 projects, from 123 projects in the previous month, while base/other metals and specialty commodities also posted increases, albeit lower at 4% and 8%, respectively. The number of projects drilled across all stages of development increased, with late-stage up 19% to 152, while early-stage and minesite were both up 15%, to 133 and 47, respectively.

SNL Image


Drilling at gold projects recovered after a 35-month low, with a 32% increase to 162 projects. Specialty commodities projects were up 8% to 54, led by the all-time high of 40 projects drilling for lithium, compensating for decreases in uranium, vanadium, graphite and tantalum. Base/other metals were up by a marginal 4% to 116 projects. An increase in zinc-lead and platinum group metals projects outweighed the decline in copper, cobalt, molybdenum and tin projects.

SNL Image

Australia held its top ranking, posting a year high of 110 total projects drilled, along with the largest month-over-month increase of 23 projects. Canada remained second with 90 projects drilled, bouncing back after a decline in the previous month. In contrast to April, the US recorded a decrease for all commodities except lithium, which increased to four projects compared with one in April. Australia accounted for 33% of the monthly total, with gold projects almost doubling, while there were decreases for copper, cobalt, silver and specialty commodities. Canada recorded the second-largest growth month over month, led by an increase in gold projects and the year high for lithium projects.

SNL Image

SNL Image

May's top result came from Australian Securities Exchange-listed Great Boulder Resources Ltd. advanced-stage Side Well gold project in Western Australia with an intersection of 36 meters grading 91.15 grams of gold per metric ton, 12.9 g/t silver and 0.19% copper. In May, the company announced the completion of a 35-hole, 6,134-meter phase two reverse circulation drill program and began a six-hole diamond drilling program at the Ironbark and Mulga Bill deposits.

The second-best result came from TSX-V-listed Patriot Battery Metals Inc. early-stage FCI-Corvette lithium project in Quebec with a 122.6-meter intersection grading 1.89% lithium. As of May, the company had completed an 89-hole, 32,367-meter drill program and planned to begin a summer-fall drill program in late May. However, the company recently said exploration activities were forced to a halt due to the high risk of forest fires over a large portion of the province where the project is located. The company also planned to release an initial resource estimate for Corvette in the June quarter.

SNL Image

ASX-listed major producer Northern Star Resources Ltd. reported the most drillholes in May, with 353 completed among its six gold mines — five in Western Australia and one in Alaska. The company has maintained its A$125 million exploration budget for fiscal year 2022–23.

The second-highest drillhole total was from Toronto-based Toubani Resources Inc. with 299 completed at its Kobada gold project in Koulikoro, Mali. As of September 2021, the project contains 103.6 million metric tons grading 0.94 g/t Au, containing 3.1 Moz of gold. Following a 13,750-meter drill program, the company said it plans on a step-out and infill reverse circulation drill program to test for extensions to its new gold discovery at Kobada West.

SNL Image

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.

