Illinois, New York, Washington Among The Leaders In Generation Decarbonization

Washington, Illinois and New York are among the larger-population states that have the highest percentage of energy production that is CO2 free, and this should enable them to more easily adapt to the significantly accelerating drive to decarbonize energy production. As indicated in the below table, 85.9% of Washington's, 58.6% of Illinois' and 58% of New York's 2018 generation does not have CO2 emissions. Other states that comprise the top 10 for this measure are Vermont, Idaho, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, Tennessee and South Carolina.

We note that the data in this study does not include distributed, net metered and community installation generation output that is not reported on Energy Information Administration Form 923.

For each of these 10 states, the majority of the carbon-free output is derived from nuclear and hydro sources and not from wind and solar generation. Hydro power appears to have limited detractors, but this is not always the case with nuclear generation. While nuclear is CO2 emissions-free, the radioactive waste that is produced needs to be carefully handled and isolated, the overall generation process requires a high level of safety protocol and the technology remains costly from a capital expenditures basis. The question that can be reasonably raised is how long will nuclear's CO2-free attributes outweigh its other characteristics that some energy industry stakeholders find unattractive.

A detailed breakdown by state and fuel type of generation output for 2018, 2017 and 2010 is presented in the tables found here.

Other states, however, are still heavily reliant on CO2-emitting sources of generation. The larger states in this grouping are Indiana, Kentucky, Utah and Mississippi, which had 5.2%, 5.7%, 11.2% and 11.4%, respectively, of 2018 output derived from non-carbon emitting generation sources. Additional states in this grouping are the District of Columbia, which we have considered a state, Delaware, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Hawaii and Wyoming. Of that group of 10, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Utah and Indiana remained heavily reliant — 92.3%, 86.5%, 75.3%, 66.3% and 66.1%, respectively — on coal-fired generation. Regarding Delaware, Mississippi and Rhode Island, 88.7%, 77.6% and 94.9%, of their output, respectively, was gas-fired. Hawaii, given its geographic isolation, was heavily dependent on fuel-oil, about 70%, and the District of Columbia has little generation within its borders and, thus, is an unusual case.

Those states with a heavy reliance on coal-fired generation will likely face the strongest near-term pressure, as coal is generally considered the least-clean of the major fuels used to generate electricity, while gas is not only plentiful, but also is competitive in price.

In addition, for a given level of gigawatt-hour of output, gas-fired generation produces considerably less CO2 emission than coal. Thus, switching a specific amount of generation to gas-fired from coal-fired will reduce the magnitude of CO2 emissions. In many, but not all circles, gas is viewed as a transitional fuel over the short-to-intermediate term.

Nationwide results

As indicated in the following table, 2018 carbon-free generation output, i.e., geothermal, nuclear, solar, water and wind, for the entire country was about 35% of total output. Of these carbon-free sources, nuclear was the highest at 19.2%, followed by hydro at 7.5%, and wind, solar and geothermal at 6.5%, 1.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Comparing 2018 with 2017, the percentage of carbon-free generation dropped very slightly to 35.1% from 35.7%. The decline was largely driven by a decrease in hydro output, despite increases in solar and wind. In addition, gas output rose to 35.0% in 2018, more than offsetting the decline in coal generation. By a notable margin, gas was the largest source of generation in 2018, followed by coal and nuclear.

Comparing 2018 with 2010, carbon-free generation increased notably to 35.1% from 29.0% of total output. Solar, hydro and wind output all significantly increased, while nuclear output remained relatively steady. In addition, gas-fired gigawatt-hour output increased significantly, by about 38%, while coal-fired generation declined sharply, by 35%.

For information regarding 2018 state wind and solar output, please see here. For information regarding 2018 wind and solar capacity factors by state, please see our additional analysis.

