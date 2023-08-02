IIRC: Pilot Program 2012 Yearbook

This yearbook profiles the journey many businesses have embarked upon towards communicating more coherent, value-relevant information to investors and other stakeholders. It also showcases the development that has taken place in the first year of the IIRC’s pilot program.

The pilot program is the IIRC’s innovation hub, where creativity meets the reality of today’s corporate reporting challenges. At its core is the commitment of over 75 businesses and 25 investor organisations to contribute to the development of a technical framework for integrated reporting. A consultation draft of the framework will be published during the first half of 2013. Integrated reporting brings together material information about an organisation’s business model, strategy, governance, performance and prospects in a way that reflects the commercial, social and environmental context within which it operates. It aims to communicate the ‘integrated thinking’ through which management applies a collective understanding of the full complexity of value creation to investors and other stakeholders.