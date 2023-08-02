How to Manage Water Risk in Your Growing Business

Water is essential to the production and delivery of nearly all goods and services. Pollution and overconsumption of water are making clean water an increasingly scarce resource, putting business and economic growth at risk.

Companies can manage these risks by accounting for water-related impacts, understanding the financial implications of water scarcity, and integrating water management into decision-making. In this paper, Trucost discusses the challenges of water scarcity and pollution faced by businesses, and the practical solutions and useful tools they could consider to address them.